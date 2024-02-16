Chelsea and Jimmy on Episode 5 of Season 6 of "Love is Blind." Netflix

This week on “I Know That’s Right,” I chatted with Senior Culture Editor Erin E. Evans about the new season of “Love Is Blind.”

Also a few HuffPost editors and reporters began our live-blog chats on the first six episodes.

You can see a snippet of our conversation here — and listen to the full podcast below.

This experiment wasn’t for Jimmy. He’s so focused on looks that he can’t even see Chelsea for who she is. And Chelsea knows that he’s not attracted to her, but is in denial about it and keeps looking for validation from Jimmy. And Jimmy keeps lying to her (and himself) about how much he’s into her. That’s how we keep getting these weird ass responses from him like him saying he noticed her teeth (not smile!) first, but really it was how big her boobs were.

Jimmy had an idea of what he thought Chelsea looked like and that and that was a big reason he chose her — on top of her not challenging him like Jessica did. It’s just like if physical attraction is that important to you, then this isn’t the show for you. — Taryn

It’s blowing my mind how this entire season is so focused on looks compared to past seasons, which obviously defeats the entire purpose of the show. Jimmy is focused solely on how Chelsea looks compared to Jessica. Clay is focused on how AD looks. I don’t think Kenneth is into Brittany and it seems like it has to do with attraction. This entire cast is proving that love is definitely not blind. I will say I find Jimmy particularly egregious, and this entire thing is really embarrassing for Chelsea because she is really trying to convince herself (and us) that he is attracted to her when nearly everything he says, along with his actions, make it pretty obvious he doesn’t think she is hot enough for him. Which is funny, because I think they’re at the same level of attractiveness. — Cambria

We’ve known that love isn’t blind like we know the sky is blue, which makes it increasingly difficult for me to keep watching these shows, but I digress. Your assessments were spot on, Taryn and Cambria. — Ruth

I think I mentioned this when we covered last season, but I’ll say it again — I honestly think contestants on this show sneakily ask and then imply whether or not they’re hot in the pods. I think Jeramey asked Sarah Ann how many Instagram followers she had, which is a vague way to gauge how attractive she potentially could be. The more followers = the hotter. Bartise was likely more into Raven in Season 3 when she admitted to him that she worked a side hustle as a bottle girl and Shake asked Deepti in Season 2 if she could sit on his shoulders. I’m glad AD never shared that she used to be a professional cheerleader, because Clay would’ve been even more superficial than he already was. I’m just saying, contestants have proven for QUITE A WHILE that looks are important to them. This whole show is bs (but I love it) — Elyse

I guess it just feels like they’re saying the quiet part out loud this season when in past seasons it was a little more subtle. — Cambria

