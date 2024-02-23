We’re more than halfway into “Love Is Blind,” and one thing is clear to us: There needs to be more self-reflection than weddings at the end of this season. For HuffPost’s latest live blog and episode of “I Know That’s Right,” we share our predictions about who we think will make it to the altar and who should just call it quits.

Sarah Ann and Jeramey should get married. She could wear a Hawaiian-print gown and he could wear a red, white and blue tux. They can exchange their vows in the parking lot of Sarah Ann’s apartment building, where they first proclaimed their love for each other. For the reception, they can serve bean dip and Jeramey can slap Sarah Ann’s boob. It would be the epitome of romance.

Advertisement

Honestly, I think the only couple who should maybe get married is Johnny and Amy, but please, someone buy them a sex-ed textbook. These two need to brush up on the basics.

I think if AD and Clay got married, AD would feel neglected a lot of the time, and I like her way too much for her to have that kind of future. Chelsea and Jimmy have way too toxic of a dynamic for either one of them to grow or feel content. If they do get married, they’re going to get swept up in this pattern of Chelsea feeling insecure, demanding validation from Jimmy and Jimmy feeling burned out by it. They scream having resentment toward each other in the future. — Elyse

Laura and Jeramey on "Love is Blind." Courtesy of Netflix

LMAO Elyse, I’m right there with you on the Sarah Ann and Jeramey of it all. Like, go be in love and live happily ever after since y’all were planning on doing that all along anyway. The drama of it all is just so Lifetime.

Advertisement

Johnny and Amy are definitely going to get married and likely be the happiest ones at the reunion. Their issues regarding birth control are serious, but they seem like the most willing couple to work through adversity, aside from Sarah Ann and Jeramey. (After all, the only thing standing between you and the love of your life is his fiancee, apparently.)

Everyone else needs to break up expeditiously. — Taryn

TARYN!! I’m cackling over “After all, the only thing standing between you and the love of your life is his fiancee, apparently.” — Elyse

It’s a real bummer that there is only one couple I actually think should get married, and that’s Johnny and Amy, of course. I miss the days of Tiffany and Brett, Kwame and Chelsea, and Bliss and Zack. There was drama, but there were also solid couples who really were in love with one another. I don’t think we’ll get anything like Season 4 ever again.

Clay and AD on "Love is Blind." Courtesy of Netflix

I’d root for AD and Clay to get married if he were to go to a lot of therapy and come back to her, but I also don’t think she deserves to wait or deal with any of that. Laura and Jeramey are not long for this world and I don’t think Jeramey and Sarah Ann are either. Chelsea and Jimmy are a nightmare. I’m not going to lie, though — I’d be into seeing Jimmy and Jessica or Chelsea and Trevor giving it a go. I’d love to have watched those couples play out on this season. But Chelsea had to ruin that for us all, too. — Cambria

Advertisement

So, Johnny and Amy will make it to the altar, and genuinely should get married. I could see them having a happy future together! Chelsea and Jimmy should not get married, but I have a feeling they’ll make it to the altar — though one of them will say no. I really don’t care for Jeramey and Laura, so I have no thoughts on them. (Sorry, you two are annoying, weird and boring all at once.) Then, I think AD and Clay will make it to the altar, but by the time we have a reunion, they may have split up. I don’t like to undermine “Black love blah blah blah,” but he needs to do a lot of self-work. — Ruth

If you want more interviews, pop culture rundowns and conversations too layered for a social media thread to tackle, subscribe to “I Know That’s Right.” With new episodes dropping each week, this show is sure to keep you entertained, informed and shouting “I know that’s right” every now and then.