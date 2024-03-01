2 'Love Is Blind' Cast Members Finally Meet Their Exes In Latest Episodes

Netflix

This 'Love Is Blind' Moment Was A Big Fail By Netflix Producers

Let me just say this: Sarah Ann, you know you’re dead wrong. To claim that AD has any sort of animus towards you — then start crying and whining about “interrogation” and people judging you — just further proves that you feel culpable. Lest we forget the old saying: How you get them is how you lose them.



“I have real feelings, and they’re valid!” Eh, not always. Feelings aren’t facts, and the fact of the matter is that he did not choose you. He was engaged to someone else. Your message was not purely benevolent. Then for you, Sarah Ann, to claim that if Jeramey already had doubts, he shouldn’t have been with her in the first place? As a means to absolve yourself of responsibility? Pathetic. — Ruth



You said it perfectly, Ruth. Sarah Ann is a clown and takes as much accountability as Jeramey does. Two clowns deserve to be in a special clown car on their way to the circus together. — Taryn



OK, so I agree that Sarah Ann was dead wrong. But I’m confused as to why AD ended up being the one in the middle of it. Their whole conversation was really awkward to me. At one point, AD goes, “I’m not here to interrogate you.” But … she literally was interrogating her!! I get standing up for your bestie Laura, but this conversation went on too long, and I just kept thinking it was weird that AD was the one confronting Sarah Ann. — Erin



I was also a little confused why AD was the one confronting Sarah Ann instead of Laura. Man, it would have been FUN to see Laura drag Sarah Ann like she dragged Jeramey! Why didn’t we get that conversation, Netflix?? Instead we got this, and I’m sorry, but I just don’t think confrontation is AD’s strong suit. We’ve seen that time and time again with Clay, so she’s the last person I needed to see confront Sarah Ann about all of this mess. — Cambria



I’m not sure if producers facilitated an interaction between these two — because I don’t recall Laura and AD being super close, but then again, maybe I didn’t pick up on it while watching — but I’m just glad somebody clocked Sarah Ann’s tea. Because I doubt anyone else had it in them to do so. — Ruth



I don’t think we’ve seen much about the women’s relationships with one another this season, but it seems like Laura was close with several of the women in the house, including AD, and she got a bad edit that made her seem like a mean girl.



I also think Laura clearly had it in her after what we’ve seen! I just don’t think Netflix gave us that in the edit or in the production. I’d prefer them to have facilitated that interaction, and not what we got. A big fail by producers in my opinion. — Cambria



Now Cambria, this is where we disagree. LOL. Laura is a mean girl. Even her parents think so! — Erin



I think she just never really liked Jeramey. He rubbed her the wrong way from the beginning and so she was mean to him, which people now think is her being “cruel.” And she was right about him! She seems to be friends with most of the women from the pods, so I’ll die on this hill! — Cambria



OK, reining this conversation back to why I think AD confronted Sarah Ann. I think AD has a lot of insecurities about her own relationship, and this is how it came out. Sarah Ann facilitated a situation in which she gave Jeramey a reason to cheat, and that’s the biggest issue in AD’s relationship with Clay. I honestly feel like AD misdirected her insecurities here, and Sarah Ann is a very easy target. — Elyse