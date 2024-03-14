We All Survived Another Season Of 'Love Is Blind'

After 12 episodes filled with secret relationship allegations, far-fetched celebrity doppelganger comparisons and infidelity premonitions, we have successfully survived another season of “Love Is Blind.”
Despite six couples making it out of the pods, only two made it to the altar, with one groom ultimately jilting his bride. By default, Johnny and Amy have earned their spot alongside the franchise’s few successful couples.
Advertisement
However, no season would be complete without a reunion — and from the looks of the trailer, Netflix has delivered a juicy one. HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about the gasp-inducing special in this blog post. Stay tuned for more updates.
Netflix
The Internet Came Up With The Perfect Nickname For Clay On 'Love Is Blind
"It was such a lead up for such a crazy letdown.” I just wanted to give AD a hug through the screen. But Nick asked Clay such a simple question — “Would you do things differently?” — and that man started bumbling and fumbling around. That’s why folks on Twitter keep calling him ClayGPT, with his elaborate, bullshit declarations.
And every single time he called her the love of his life, it felt really emotionally manipulative to me. As she said, you played in her fucking face! I could see the tears in his eyes, and yes, I felt somewhat bad for him. But please don’t spin the block and piss me off. You can love a person, but they may not be your person. You learned your lesson, go heal and leave the other person alone. That’s my message to both of them, in fact. — Ruth
I might be a fool, and maybe his whole thing had actually been rehearsed, but I thought Clay did an amazing job of talking about his feelings and it’s pretty clear he has done a lot of work and has gone through a lot of therapy. I applaud him, and it seems like there has been a lot of growth there. Maybe he is just a smooth talker, but I felt like he was genuine, honest and a lot more mature compared to what we saw this entire season. — Cambria
Clay is still full of shit. Everything he said felt performative. He’s ready for his Academy Award. I don’t feel bad for him for “losing the love of his life” or failing to show up ready to be a husband. You played yourself, Clay. Good on you for being in therapy, but just like I said with Trevor, seeking help alone doesn’t give you a pass for how you traumatized AD. And it doesn’t give you the license to come back into her life. I really feel like Clay is a clown who’s too aware of how he’s being perceived to make real changes to his behavior. — Taryn
Ugh, I think I just fall for smooth-talkers. 😭 — Cambria
OMG, whoever came up with “Clay GPT” is a flat out genius, because that’s exactly how he sounds! I think that’s why I have such a difficult time talking about him, because most of the stuff that comes out of his mouth completely baffles me and I have a hard time taking him seriously. I agree with both Cambria and Taryn — he came off better in the reunion than on the show, but I’m also not totally sold that he’s a new man because he’s in therapy. And yes, him telling AD she was the love of his life felt very manipulative. But hey, at least he’s trying and seemed to take accountability for his behavior on the show — which is more than other contestants did at the reunion. I also have to applaud AD for how she handled this discussion. It was very mature and honest. I admire her for sticking to her guns and not dating Clay after the show, because she’s worth more than that. — Elyse
And every single time he called her the love of his life, it felt really emotionally manipulative to me. As she said, you played in her fucking face! I could see the tears in his eyes, and yes, I felt somewhat bad for him. But please don’t spin the block and piss me off. You can love a person, but they may not be your person. You learned your lesson, go heal and leave the other person alone. That’s my message to both of them, in fact. — Ruth
I might be a fool, and maybe his whole thing had actually been rehearsed, but I thought Clay did an amazing job of talking about his feelings and it’s pretty clear he has done a lot of work and has gone through a lot of therapy. I applaud him, and it seems like there has been a lot of growth there. Maybe he is just a smooth talker, but I felt like he was genuine, honest and a lot more mature compared to what we saw this entire season. — Cambria
Clay is still full of shit. Everything he said felt performative. He’s ready for his Academy Award. I don’t feel bad for him for “losing the love of his life” or failing to show up ready to be a husband. You played yourself, Clay. Good on you for being in therapy, but just like I said with Trevor, seeking help alone doesn’t give you a pass for how you traumatized AD. And it doesn’t give you the license to come back into her life. I really feel like Clay is a clown who’s too aware of how he’s being perceived to make real changes to his behavior. — Taryn
Ugh, I think I just fall for smooth-talkers. 😭 — Cambria
OMG, whoever came up with “Clay GPT” is a flat out genius, because that’s exactly how he sounds! I think that’s why I have such a difficult time talking about him, because most of the stuff that comes out of his mouth completely baffles me and I have a hard time taking him seriously. I agree with both Cambria and Taryn — he came off better in the reunion than on the show, but I’m also not totally sold that he’s a new man because he’s in therapy. And yes, him telling AD she was the love of his life felt very manipulative. But hey, at least he’s trying and seemed to take accountability for his behavior on the show — which is more than other contestants did at the reunion. I also have to applaud AD for how she handled this discussion. It was very mature and honest. I admire her for sticking to her guns and not dating Clay after the show, because she’s worth more than that. — Elyse
Netflix
Trevor Should Have Stayed Far Away From The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
They got the texts?! How did Netflix find out who his girlfriend was? Did she come forward to them? My mouth was agape — and so was Trevor’s, because that man took a full 45 seconds to piece an answer together. AD literally said, “Nah, say it with your chest. Don’t get quiet now!” It’s so odd to go on this show, a show that ends in a lifetime commitment, for the sake of feeling out what it’s like to date someone who isn’t your typical type. Please get your friends to set you up on a random blind date. Go to a speed dating event in Charlotte, abeg. Don’t waste Chelsea’s time! — Ruth
Those texts were truly incredible, and it was even more incredible to watch him sit there like a deer caught in the headlights! I couldn’t believe he got so quiet and didn’t have something fully rehearsed (a la Clay). I know he said he did originally and probably freaked out in the moment, but damn. What a fall from grace for Trevor. — Cambria
Trevor was shook. I don’t even know why he attended the reunion. Nothing good came out of that for him. He pulled out the “I’m in therapy” card, as if that by itself makes you a better person. Like, be so for real. He asked, “Can I leave?,” and ran scurrying off set with his tail tucked between his legs. Just pitiful. — Taryn
I knew about the Trevor texts beforehand because I wrote a post about it last month, but I wasn’t convinced they were valid because they were posted by a gossip IG account. Buuuuut, I did notice that Trevor was pretty active making LIB content on his TikTok account and abruptly stopped once those texts were leaked, so I was suspicious.
Trevor being confronted about this and confirming it was true at the reunion was definitely a highlight for me! Seeing him with his tail between his legs was entertaining, but when he was asked why he went on the show with a girlfriend, and his excuse was that he’s just “toxic,” I felt a bit sad for him. It seems like Trevor has a hard time expressing his true feelings, and I wish he’d get some help for that. Maybe he’d be less “toxic” if he understood himself better. And although Trevor’s brief stint on the reunion was spicy, I think lambasting him for going on the show for clout was a bit much. In Trevor’s leaked texts, he mentions speaking to another male contestant who had the same exact intentions. Trevor is only being publicly punished because his jilted ex wanted revenge and he got busted. — Elyse
Those texts were truly incredible, and it was even more incredible to watch him sit there like a deer caught in the headlights! I couldn’t believe he got so quiet and didn’t have something fully rehearsed (a la Clay). I know he said he did originally and probably freaked out in the moment, but damn. What a fall from grace for Trevor. — Cambria
Trevor was shook. I don’t even know why he attended the reunion. Nothing good came out of that for him. He pulled out the “I’m in therapy” card, as if that by itself makes you a better person. Like, be so for real. He asked, “Can I leave?,” and ran scurrying off set with his tail tucked between his legs. Just pitiful. — Taryn
I knew about the Trevor texts beforehand because I wrote a post about it last month, but I wasn’t convinced they were valid because they were posted by a gossip IG account. Buuuuut, I did notice that Trevor was pretty active making LIB content on his TikTok account and abruptly stopped once those texts were leaked, so I was suspicious.
Trevor being confronted about this and confirming it was true at the reunion was definitely a highlight for me! Seeing him with his tail between his legs was entertaining, but when he was asked why he went on the show with a girlfriend, and his excuse was that he’s just “toxic,” I felt a bit sad for him. It seems like Trevor has a hard time expressing his true feelings, and I wish he’d get some help for that. Maybe he’d be less “toxic” if he understood himself better. And although Trevor’s brief stint on the reunion was spicy, I think lambasting him for going on the show for clout was a bit much. In Trevor’s leaked texts, he mentions speaking to another male contestant who had the same exact intentions. Trevor is only being publicly punished because his jilted ex wanted revenge and he got busted. — Elyse
Netflix
Netflix Tried Something New At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion — And It Didn't Work
I liked that Netflix incorporated some of the online discourse into the reunion, but it felt a bit too focused on that. Sure, I think confronting Trevor about having a girlfriend during filming and asking Jeramey about his former fiancée was valid, but let’s move on. I wanted more time hearing updates from the current cast about where they’re at a year later, and less focus on social media chatter. I think this was a bit of “Love is Blind” pandering to its audience and giving them validation for the kind of obsessive sleuthing that a lot of the time ends up being false or wild speculation. — Elyse
Netflix
Nick And Vanessa Were Virtue Signaling On The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
When they started getting into the weeds about Sarah Ann’s Instagram story post, I was like, “Alright, let’s wrap it up.” Reality TV is entertainment, she was trying to field hate by appearing strong, blah, blah, blah. Seemed like Nick and Vanessa were more offended by her “making light” of the experiment than anything else. The “ulterior motives” schtick seems so disingenuous; please take your complaints up with your casting directors. — Ruth
Agreed, Ruth! I mean, they had a casting director right there in Chelsea from Season 4, file your complaints with her. The virtue signaling from the Lacheys about going on a reality TV show purely for clout is also rich. Those two rode their association with Jessica Simpson all the way to the bank. No one gave AF about Nick Lachey until he did the reality show “Newlyweds” with his ex-wife, and Vanessa starred as Jessica in Nick’s video about their breakup. These two are so full of shit. — Elyse
Putting LIB on a pedestal, as if it’s such a pure show about folks finding the love of their life, is BS. We don’t care and we don’t believe you, Nick and Vanessa. If we’re gonna talk about ethics, let’s talk about the pending lawsuits the show has on its head. — Taryn
Clock it, Taryn! — Ruth
Agreed, Ruth! I mean, they had a casting director right there in Chelsea from Season 4, file your complaints with her. The virtue signaling from the Lacheys about going on a reality TV show purely for clout is also rich. Those two rode their association with Jessica Simpson all the way to the bank. No one gave AF about Nick Lachey until he did the reality show “Newlyweds” with his ex-wife, and Vanessa starred as Jessica in Nick’s video about their breakup. These two are so full of shit. — Elyse
Putting LIB on a pedestal, as if it’s such a pure show about folks finding the love of their life, is BS. We don’t care and we don’t believe you, Nick and Vanessa. If we’re gonna talk about ethics, let’s talk about the pending lawsuits the show has on its head. — Taryn
Clock it, Taryn! — Ruth
Netflix
Laura Shouldn't Have Touched This Subject At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
I get why Laura brought up the bean dip drama thing because she wanted to defend herself, but honestly, I wish the bean dip thing would just go away. I think it was weird, and I don’t even understand how flicking someone’s boob can be described as bean dip? I cringed again when Jeramey brought up bean dip later in the reunion, when everyone else had moved past it. Jeramey, my man, you do not need to apologize for the bean dip thing. You need to apologize to Laura for being a smug piece of shit. — Elyse
Laura bringing this up again was her attempt to not look like an ass, but it actually made her look like an even bigger ass, in my opinion. I do think she’s genuinely apologetic, but if AD has moved on, you shouldn’t keep talking about it. — Taryn
Laura bringing this up again was her attempt to not look like an ass, but it actually made her look like an even bigger ass, in my opinion. I do think she’s genuinely apologetic, but if AD has moved on, you shouldn’t keep talking about it. — Taryn
Netflix
Sorry, But This 'Love Is Blind' Cast Member Is A 'Pick-Me' Girl
Sarah Ann, you are a pick-me. As AD said, “Sorry for what?” And I really think Sarah Ann and Jeramey made a game plan to present a united front before appearing for this reunion, because when Chelsea said, “Every time I see him, they’re broken up" — honey… — Ruth
Ruth, how were they supposed to get a game plan together when they probably just got back together for the 20th time half an hour before the reunion began filming? — Elyse
LOL. When money and optics are on the line, people will get it together, trust. — Ruth
Ruth, how were they supposed to get a game plan together when they probably just got back together for the 20th time half an hour before the reunion began filming? — Elyse
LOL. When money and optics are on the line, people will get it together, trust. — Ruth
Netflix
This Part Of The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Felt Like 'The Jerry Springer Show'
Whew, chile. Firstly, the audience members and former contestants' reactions — specifically Kwame’s facial expressions — had me cackling. Secondly, it seems like Nick and Vanessa actually applied the feedback they received from viewers, because they got down to business with the hard-hitting questions: concurrent engagement rumors, whether Jeramey and Sarah Ann kissed, etc. I had no clue that Sarah Ann and Laura had a conversation at the lake, but I’m glad Laura has stood on business throughout the entirety of this. — Ruth
I feel like Laura definitely won this interaction, and Jeramey and Sarah Ann came off like the true clowns that they are. But I do wish that someone, at some point, called Jeramey out for emotional infidelity. I think the reason why he maintains he did nothing wrong is because he didn’t do anything physical with Sarah Ann during their parking lot rendezvous. But if your fiancé is out until 5 a.m. with another woman days before your wedding, that’s blatant proof of emotional cheating in my book. Also, as much as I dislike Chelsea, I LOVED when she called Jeramey and Sarah Ann out for breaking up all the time. To me, Jeramey and Sarah Ann come off as emotionally immature and defensive. I think all Laura wanted from them during the reunion was acknowledgement that they fucked up and for them to take a tiny bit of accountability. She got a sliver of it, but it didn’t feel like enough. — Elyse
I felt like I was watching “The Jerry Springer Show.” This back and forth was ugly but so necessary given how this season played out (and all that we’ve learned on social media). I was happy to see Laura get into Sarah Ann and Jeramey’s asses because they were deadass wrong. But, of course, they took no accountability. And I’m mad at Netflix for waiting until the reunion to show Laura and Sarah Ann’s conversation at the lake. — Taryn
I feel like Laura definitely won this interaction, and Jeramey and Sarah Ann came off like the true clowns that they are. But I do wish that someone, at some point, called Jeramey out for emotional infidelity. I think the reason why he maintains he did nothing wrong is because he didn’t do anything physical with Sarah Ann during their parking lot rendezvous. But if your fiancé is out until 5 a.m. with another woman days before your wedding, that’s blatant proof of emotional cheating in my book. Also, as much as I dislike Chelsea, I LOVED when she called Jeramey and Sarah Ann out for breaking up all the time. To me, Jeramey and Sarah Ann come off as emotionally immature and defensive. I think all Laura wanted from them during the reunion was acknowledgement that they fucked up and for them to take a tiny bit of accountability. She got a sliver of it, but it didn’t feel like enough. — Elyse
I felt like I was watching “The Jerry Springer Show.” This back and forth was ugly but so necessary given how this season played out (and all that we’ve learned on social media). I was happy to see Laura get into Sarah Ann and Jeramey’s asses because they were deadass wrong. But, of course, they took no accountability. And I’m mad at Netflix for waiting until the reunion to show Laura and Sarah Ann’s conversation at the lake. — Taryn
Netflix
This 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Look Was Giving Jessica Rabbit
Johnny and Amy are cute and they don’t raise my blood pressure, which is the best I can ask for. Plus, they’re proving my point, once again, that when you marry someone, you marry the family. Also, Amy looks stunning in that red dress! — Ruth
I love the Jessica Rabbit vibes Amy brought to the reunion, so I agree, Ruth! And it was an appropriate look for Amy, since it was implied that Amy pretty much taught Johnny about sex. I have to admit, though, I am confused by this man. Did he not date many women before Amy? He genuinely seemed to be unsure about the way sex works, based on his remarks made throughout the season and at the reunion. I’m glad they eventually figured it out, though — and that they like to take cheesy Sears family portraits together. — Elyse
These two have fun and genuinely like each other, which isn’t something we can say about every LIB couple. Love that they’re living their best life, but also love that we got their update out of the way quickly so we can get to the mess. — Taryn
I love the Jessica Rabbit vibes Amy brought to the reunion, so I agree, Ruth! And it was an appropriate look for Amy, since it was implied that Amy pretty much taught Johnny about sex. I have to admit, though, I am confused by this man. Did he not date many women before Amy? He genuinely seemed to be unsure about the way sex works, based on his remarks made throughout the season and at the reunion. I’m glad they eventually figured it out, though — and that they like to take cheesy Sears family portraits together. — Elyse
These two have fun and genuinely like each other, which isn’t something we can say about every LIB couple. Love that they’re living their best life, but also love that we got their update out of the way quickly so we can get to the mess. — Taryn
Netflix
Vanessa's Baby Lust Was Very Validated On The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
Bliss and Zach already had a baby shower, per TikTok, but Season 2 contestant Giannina has a baby boy on the way! I looked up her partner, Blake Horstmann, and it seems like he has a reality TV history of his own: He was on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette.” — Ruth
OK, to me, the pregnancy announcements were fun, and as a fan, it’s nice to see that some of these couples in past seasons are still flourishing. This was the only valid reason, IMO, to invite an old LIB contestant to the reunion — and not to announce new careers or that you’re going to be on “Perfect Match.” But I also feel like the expecting couples were invited to the reunion to validate Vanessa’s baby lust, which creeps me out a bit. — Elyse
OK, to me, the pregnancy announcements were fun, and as a fan, it’s nice to see that some of these couples in past seasons are still flourishing. This was the only valid reason, IMO, to invite an old LIB contestant to the reunion — and not to announce new careers or that you’re going to be on “Perfect Match.” But I also feel like the expecting couples were invited to the reunion to validate Vanessa’s baby lust, which creeps me out a bit. — Elyse
Netflix
No One Needed This On The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
I actually love that they filmed the reunion from the actual set — and incorporated couples and participants from past seasons! Not gonna lie, I was shocked to see that Matt and Colleen are still together. Last we saw those two, Colleen looked particularly tense and/or scared during the Season 3 reunion. But Nick claims that out of the 11 couples who have said “I do” at the altar, 9 are still going strong, so maybe the experiment does work… or couples are keeping it cute until their Netflix contracts are up. — Ruth
If we’re going to talk about the old couples coming back — I didn’t care for it. It ate up too much time and took away from the current contestants. I don’t need updates about the old LIB couples — they air their big news on social media all the time. I do not need to know whether they’re buying a house or traveling to Italy. This felt like blatant brand endorsement of their wackadoodle “experiment” — like they’re trying to prove to us and themselves that this extremely unhealthy dating show yields positive results. I also hated how they showed Lauran and Cameron in their “successful married LIB couples” montage simply because they’re regarded by fans as the gold standard. I figure Cam and Lauren didn’t show up to the reunion because they don’t want anything to do with this show anymore, which made their inclusion in the montage kind of cringe. Also, where were Amber and Barnett in that montage? From what I can see on social media, they are still very much married. — Elyse
As a concept, I get it, but we didn’t need to take up reunion space for this. I still had unanswered questions about the season 6 couples that could’ve been answered in the time we spent on the old couples. Glad to see Tiffany and Brett going strong, but we already knew that from our recent Black Love On Our Terms project. — Taryn
If we’re going to talk about the old couples coming back — I didn’t care for it. It ate up too much time and took away from the current contestants. I don’t need updates about the old LIB couples — they air their big news on social media all the time. I do not need to know whether they’re buying a house or traveling to Italy. This felt like blatant brand endorsement of their wackadoodle “experiment” — like they’re trying to prove to us and themselves that this extremely unhealthy dating show yields positive results. I also hated how they showed Lauran and Cameron in their “successful married LIB couples” montage simply because they’re regarded by fans as the gold standard. I figure Cam and Lauren didn’t show up to the reunion because they don’t want anything to do with this show anymore, which made their inclusion in the montage kind of cringe. Also, where were Amber and Barnett in that montage? From what I can see on social media, they are still very much married. — Elyse
As a concept, I get it, but we didn’t need to take up reunion space for this. I still had unanswered questions about the season 6 couples that could’ve been answered in the time we spent on the old couples. Glad to see Tiffany and Brett going strong, but we already knew that from our recent Black Love On Our Terms project. — Taryn
Netflix
That Nick And Vanessa Scene On 'Love Is Blind' Was Gross
Ugh, the opening pod scene between Nick and Vanessa Lachey made my stomach churn. I did not want to start out this reunion with Nick telling Vanessa he’d “boink” her based on her voice. Gross and boo all around on this. — Elyse