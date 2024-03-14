We All Survived Another Season Of 'Love Is Blind'

Netflix

This Part Of The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Felt Like 'The Jerry Springer Show'

Whew, chile. Firstly, the audience members and former contestants' reactions — specifically Kwame’s facial expressions — had me cackling. Secondly, it seems like Nick and Vanessa actually applied the feedback they received from viewers, because they got down to business with the hard-hitting questions: concurrent engagement rumors, whether Jeramey and Sarah Ann kissed, etc. I had no clue that Sarah Ann and Laura had a conversation at the lake, but I’m glad Laura has stood on business throughout the entirety of this. — Ruth



I feel like Laura definitely won this interaction, and Jeramey and Sarah Ann came off like the true clowns that they are. But I do wish that someone, at some point, called Jeramey out for emotional infidelity. I think the reason why he maintains he did nothing wrong is because he didn’t do anything physical with Sarah Ann during their parking lot rendezvous. But if your fiancé is out until 5 a.m. with another woman days before your wedding, that’s blatant proof of emotional cheating in my book. Also, as much as I dislike Chelsea, I LOVED when she called Jeramey and Sarah Ann out for breaking up all the time. To me, Jeramey and Sarah Ann come off as emotionally immature and defensive. I think all Laura wanted from them during the reunion was acknowledgement that they fucked up and for them to take a tiny bit of accountability. She got a sliver of it, but it didn’t feel like enough. — Elyse



I felt like I was watching “The Jerry Springer Show.” This back and forth was ugly but so necessary given how this season played out (and all that we’ve learned on social media). I was happy to see Laura get into Sarah Ann and Jeramey’s asses because they were deadass wrong. But, of course, they took no accountability. And I’m mad at Netflix for waiting until the reunion to show Laura and Sarah Ann’s conversation at the lake. — Taryn