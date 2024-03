We All Survived Another Season Of 'Love Is Blind'

"It was such a lead up for such a crazy letdown.” I just wanted to give AD a hug through the screen. But Nick asked Clay such a simple question — “Would you do things differently?” — and that man started bumbling and fumbling around. That’s why folks on Twitter keep calling him ClayGPT, with his elaborate, bullshit declarations.And every single time he called her the love of his life, it felt really emotionally manipulative to me. As she said, you played in her fucking face! I could see the tears in his eyes, and yes, I felt somewhat bad for him. But please don’t spin the block and piss me off. You can love a person, but they may not be your person. You learned your lesson, go heal and leave the other person alone. That’s my message to both of them, in fact. — RuthI might be a fool, and maybe his whole thing had actually been rehearsed, but I thought Clay did an amazing job of talking about his feelings and it’s pretty clear he has done a lot of work and has gone through a lot of therapy. I applaud him, and it seems like there has been a lot of growth there. Maybe he is just a smooth talker, but I felt like he was genuine, honest and a lot more mature compared to what we saw this entire season. — CambriaClay is still full of shit. Everything he said felt performative. He’s ready for his Academy Award. I don’t feel bad for him for “losing the love of his life” or failing to show up ready to be a husband. You played yourself, Clay. Good on you for being in therapy, but just like I said with Trevor, seeking help alone doesn’t give you a pass for how you traumatized AD. And it doesn’t give you the license to come back into her life. I really feel like Clay is a clown who’s too aware of how he’s being perceived to make real changes to his behavior. — TarynUgh, I think I just fall for smooth-talkers. 😭 — CambriaOMG, whoever came up with “Clay GPT” is a flat out genius, because that’s exactly how he sounds! I think that’s why I have such a difficult time talking about him, because most of the stuff that comes out of his mouth completely baffles me and I have a hard time taking him seriously. I agree with both Cambria and Taryn — he came off better in the reunion than on the show, but I’m also not totally sold that he’s a new man because he’s in therapy. And yes, him telling AD she was the love of his life felt very manipulative. But hey, at least he’s trying and seemed to take accountability for his behavior on the show — which is more than other contestants did at the reunion. I also have to applaud AD for how she handled this discussion. It was very mature and honest. I admire her for sticking to her guns and not dating Clay after the show, because she’s worth more than that. — Elyse