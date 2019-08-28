'Love Island' Star Has Eye 'Split In Half' In Gruesome Champagne Cork Injury

Former “Love Island” contestant Theo Campbell says he’s trying to keep a positive attitude after a champagne cork blinded him in one eye during a recent trip to Ibiza.

Campbell, who appeared on “Love Island” in 2017 and is set to star on the next season of “MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2,” told fans about the incident on his social media pages and thanked his followers for their support.

“Basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half,” he wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside a photo of himself wearing a bandage over his eye.

Campbell’s girlfriend, fellow “Love Island” alum Kaz Crossley, posted an Instagram story Wednesday explaining what happened. At one point during the trip, she said, Campbell got champagne in his eye and took off his glasses. At that moment, someone popped another champagne bottle under his face, and the cork went into his eye, splitting it and leaving a gash in the middle.

Crossley, a makeup artist, called the injury a “complete accident.” She said it’s not clear who popped the cork that injured her boyfriend, since multiple people were opening champagne bottles at the time.

“Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me. But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know.”

In a separate Twitter update, the “Challenge” contestant spoke about his stitches and expressed hope that he wouldn’t lose the eye altogether.

“I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might [lose] my whole eye to begin with,” he wrote. “But I’m hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible.”

