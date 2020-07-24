'Love On The Spectrum' Is A Dating Show That Won't Make You Feel Icky Inside

Over the course of a rocky 2020, Netflix has been steadily delivering binge-worthy, romance-fueled series like “Love Is Blind,” “Too Hot To Handle” and “Indian Matchmaking” to keep people entertained during pandemic times. Their latest offering, “Love on the Spectrum,” takes the stereotypical format of a reality dating show and explores love and relationships through the eyes of young people on the autism spectrum.

Seven autistic singles living in Australia ― Michael, Chloe, Kelvin, Maddi, Mark, Andrew and Olivia ― are on the search for a partner but soon learn the struggle in the unpredictable world of dating is very real. “Love on the Spectrum” allows viewers to get to know each of the participants and their families as they go on dates, receive expert coaching and try to find a meaningful connection.

The audience is also given a peek into successful long-term relationships between individuals on the spectrum — Ruth and Thomas, and Sharnae and Jimmy ― couples who share insight into finding a companion who fully understands the ups and downs of living with autism spectrum disorder.

If you’re a fan of dating series or romantic comedies, HuffPost reporters Leigh Blickley and Emma Gray are here to walk you through their take on “Love on the Spectrum” and if it’s worth your time.

The Bottom Line

“Love on the Spectrum” is a dating docuseries that is not without its flaws ― and valid critiques from within the autism community ― but it’s a show that loves love and may expand the visions that some neurotypical people have about what romance looks like when you are on the autism spectrum.