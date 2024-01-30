65 Best 'I Love You' Quotes

Sometimes, you need a bit of help to express your true emotions, which is where these love quotes come in.
Sure, sending flowers, buying gifts, cooking a delicious and romantic meal or taking your partner on a special vacation might do the trick, but there’s just something about an old-fashioned written love letter that truly tickles all the senses.
And so, whether writing a Valentine’s Day or anniversary card, these “I love you” quotes are sure to convey your every feeling to your loved one—and they happen to look extra good when delivered alongside a bouquet of wild roses. (And if you need some ideas for what to share with your best friend, check out our list of best friend quotes here.)
- “Love her but leave her wild” - Atticus
- “Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” - Franklin P. Jones
- “Love is more than a noun – it is a verb; it is more than a feeling – it is caring, sharing, helping, sacrificing.” - William Arthur Ward
- “You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back.” - Barbara De Angelis
- “People think a soul mate is your perfect fit, and that’s what everyone wants. But a true soul mate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life.” - Elizabeth Gilbert
- “For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” - Rosemonde Gerard
- “I love you begins by I, but it ends up by you.” - Charles de Leusse
- “You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, Love like you’ll never be hurt, Sing like there’s nobody listening, And live like it’s heaven on earth.” - William W. Purkey
- “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.” - Pablo Neruda
- “You are all of my today and all of my tomorrows.” - Leo Christopher
- “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” - Leo Christopher
- “Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time; effaces all memory of a beginning, all fear of an end.” - Madame de Stael
- “Life is the first gift, love is the second, and understanding the third.” - Marge Piercy
- “Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking together in the same direction.” - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
- “We can only learn to love by loving.” - Iris Murdoch
- “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” - A. A. Milne
- “A life lived in love will never be dull.” - Leo Buscaglia
- “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” - John Green
- “I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” - Pablo Neruda
- “Our love cannot be measured, it just is.” - John Paul Stevens
- “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” - Maya Angelou
- “I cannot exist without you... I am forgetful of everything but seeing you again... My Life seems to stop there—I see no further. You have absorb’d me.” - John Keats
- “I’m here. I love you. I don’t care if you need to stay up crying all night long, I will stay with you. ... There’s nothing you can ever do to lose my love. I will protect you until you die, and after your death, I will still protect you. I am stronger than depression and I am braver than loneliness and nothing will ever exhaust me.” - Elizabeth Gilbert
- “Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away; and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart.” - Robert Sexton
- “Love is an emotion experienced by the many and enjoyed by the few.” - George Jean Nathan
- “But once in awhile, like today, I meditate on it and realize how lucky I am to share my life with the greatest woman I ever met. You still fascinate and inspire me. You influence me for the better. You’re the object of my desire, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence. I love you very much.” - Johnny Cash
- “I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal.” - E.M. Forster
- “The love we give away is the only love we keep.” - Elbert Hubbard
- “Love is the ultimate expression of the will to live.” - Tom Wolfe
- “Love is sharing your popcorn.” - Charles Schultz
- “Love is the ultimate outlaw. It just won’t adhere to any rules. The most any of us can do is to sign on as its accomplice. Instead of vowing to honor and obey, maybe we should swear to aid and abet. That would mean that security is out of the question. The words ‘make’ and ‘stay’ become inappropriate. My love for you has no strings attached. I love you for free.” - Tom Robbins
- “We need not think alike to love alike.” - Francis David
- “Love is a quiet, reassuring, relaxing, pottering, pedantic, harmonious hum of a thing; something you can easily forget is there, even though its palms are outstretched beneath you in case you fall.” - Dolly Alderton
- “Love is a choice you make from moment to moment.” - Barbara De Angelis
- “You call it madness, but I call it love.” - Nat King Cole
- “We love because it’s the only true adventure.” - Nikki Giovanni
- “There is no remedy for love but to love more.” - Henry David Thoreau
- “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.” - William Shakespeare
- “Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.” - Washington Irving
- “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” - Hermann Hesse
- “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” - Elizabeth Barrett Browning
- “Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” - James Baldwin
- “Trust your intuition and be guided by love.” - Charles Eisenstein
- “To love is to burn, to be on fire.” - Jane Austen
- “Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own: in pain and sickness it would still be dear.” - Charlotte Brontë
- “I’m in love with you, and I’m not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things.” - John Green
- “Yours is the light by which my spirit’s born: yours is the darkness of my soul’s return. You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.” - E. E. Cummings,
- “All you need is love. - Paul McCartney
- “Love is a great master. It teaches us to be what we never were.” - Moliere
- “I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest.” - William Shakespeare
- “In case you ever foolishly forget; I’m never not thinking of you.” - Virginia Woolf
- “My night has become a sunny dawn because of you.” - Ibn Abbad
- “The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” - Henry Miller
- “She wasn’t doing a thing that I could see, except standing there leaning on the balcony railing, holding the universe together.” - J.D. Salinger
- “I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever.” - Rabindranath Tagore
- “Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you.” - Walter Winchell
- “We get old and get used to each other. We think alike. We read each other’s minds. We know what the other wants without asking. Sometimes we irritate each other a little bit. Maybe sometimes take each other for granted.” - Johnny Cash
- “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach, when feeling out of sight; for the ends of being and ideal grace.” - Elizabeth Barrett Browning
- “The minute I heard my first love story I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” - Rumi
- “I kiss your vision as it rises before my mind.” - Winston Churchill
- “My blind eyes are desperately waiting for the sight of you.” - Richard Burton
- “Love me and the world is mine.” - Dave R. Reed, Jr.
- “I love you and it’s getting worse.” - Joseph E. Morris
- “Ever thine. Ever mine. Ever ours.” - Ludwig van Beethoven
- “One day you will ask me which is more important—my life or yours? I will say mine and you will walk away not knowing that you are my life.” - Khalil Gibran