The 'Love, Simon' Series Is Moving From Disney Plus To Hulu And Some Fans Are Pissed

The rollout for a TV adaptation of the 2018 film “Love, Simon” got off to a bit of a shaky start Monday when news broke that the show would be switching streaming platforms.

Now called “Love, Victor,” the series was originally developed for Disney Plus. “Love, Victor” follows a high school student named Victor (played by Michael Cimino) on a “journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation,” according to press notes.

Calling the series “funny, heartfelt and deeply affecting,” Craig Erwich, senior vice president of originals at Hulu, said in a statement that the show’s “contemporary lens and honest storytelling make it a perfect fit” for that streaming platform.

Mitchell Haaseth Michael Cimino (left) and Anthony Turpel in "Love, Victor," due out on Hulu in June.

News of the show’s move, however, got a frosty response on social media. When “Love, Simon” premiered in 2018, the film broke fresh ground as Hollywood’s first mainstream coming-of-age comedy to center on a gay teen.

Starring Nick Robinson, “Love, Simon” earned mixed reviews but was nonetheless seen as a cinematic milestone. A number of LGBTQ celebrities, including Matt Bomer and Neil Patrick Harris, bought out screenings in their respective hometowns so that young viewers could see the film.

While “Love, Simon” was relatively chaste, it sounds as though “Love, Victor” may have taken a slightly different approach to the material. According to multiple reports, Disney Plus executives felt that the show covered subject matter ― said to include alcohol use, sexual exploration and marital issues among adult characters ― that wasn’t in line with the family-focused vibe of the streaming service.

Among fans of the original film, however, the move to Hulu raised a few eyebrows. Though Hulu is also a Disney-owned service, many speculated that Disney Plus had jettisoned the show from its lineup for being “too gay.”

I don’t know, @disneyplus, I think exploring sexuality and learning how to handle teenage drinking are pretty familiar topics for families. Art can help ease awkwardness around these topics. Instead you promote shame. https://t.co/TmDJ8xprIo — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) February 24, 2020

Disney+ pulling the Love, Simon series bc it's not "family friendly" has prompted my 12yo to ask me to cancel Disney+. If the "family" you cater to teaches hate and intolerance, then Disney, you're not "family friendly" bc there's greater value to teach kids than LOVE IS LOVE. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) February 24, 2020

From what I understand, this is all coded language saying that the "Love, Simon" series is too gay Disney+ and they don't want to expose children to gay narratives. I guess they'll just have to watch classic Disney animated features with villains who are all gay icons. https://t.co/IQOJKODbnE — Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) February 24, 2020

So @Disney is saying the themes of teenage drinking and exploring their sexual orientation may be too much for @disneyplus. I call BS while they have the entire @TheSimpsons catalog and @Marvel films filled with innuendo and action. Via @TheAdvocateMag https://t.co/HX8bPReRND pic.twitter.com/QYxWQ6IUkF — Jonathan D. Lovitz (@jdlovitz) February 24, 2020

“I fear that I know *exactly* why Disney Plus didn’t want a ‘Love, Simon’ show, as opposed to sending it to Hulu,” one Twitter user wrote. “Not a great or encouraging message, though.”

“At this point I’ve lost count of how many times Disney’s insinuated that queer teens aren’t ‘family appropriate,’” another added.

Author Becky Albertalli ― whose 2015 young adult novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” was the basis for the original “Love, Simon” film ― responded to the online blowback by urging fans to “give Disney the benefit of a doubt.”

“Disney knew what it was when they got it,” she wrote on Twitter late Monday, suggesting that the “mature themes” that prompted the show’s move didn’t include the protagonist’s sexuality.

4. Lastly, there’s been speculation as for the cause of the platform switch. For what it’s worth, it’s not based on the show featuring a gay teen love story. Disney knew what it was when they got it. There are mature themes such as teen drinking, etc. that led to the switch. — Becky Albertalli Updates (@beckyalbertalli) February 25, 2020

That said, I completely get why many of us are wary of phrases like “mature content” and “adult themes.” They’re so often used as homophobic dog whistles, and these concerns are so valid.



But in this case, I do hope you’ll give Disney the benefit of the doubt. — Becky Albertalli Updates (@beckyalbertalli) February 25, 2020

In a Monday press release announcing the move, Disney Plus Content and Marketing President Ricky Strauss said the streaming platform was “incredibly proud” of “Love, Victor” and stressed that the show “will be a perfect addition to Hulu’s strong slate of young adult programming.”

A Disney Plus spokesperson declined to provide additional comment.

The “Love, Victor” shake-up comes at a time when Disney has been making visible strides to diversify its programming across its film and television properties.

“The Thing About Harry,” a Valentine’s Day-themed comedy about a young same-sex couple, aired on the Disney-owned cable outlet Freeform this month. Last week, the company announced that a lesbian character, Officer Specter, would appear in Pixar Animation Studios’ “Onward” and would be voiced by Lena Waithe.

Not all of those efforts, however, have been universally embraced. In 2017, director Bill Condon made global headlines for pointing to an “exclusively gay” moment in the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.” Some, however, felt the moment was “much ado about nothing.”