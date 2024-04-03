Loves Ones Recall Dedication Of World Central Kitchen Workers Killed In Gaza

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world, as friends and relatives mourned the losses of those who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen.

Killed were three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian. Some had traveled the world, participating in aid efforts in the aftermath of wars, earthquakes and wildfires.

Here’s some information on those killed.

“These are the heroes of WCK. These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories.” - Erin Gore, CEO. Read more: https://t.co/4f38RQ1l4I pic.twitter.com/neAsSzKVP5 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 2, 2024

SAIFEDDIN ISSAM AYAD ABUTAHA

Saif Issam Abu Taha is the Palestinian driver of the World Central Kitchen delegation that was killed in the Israeli dronestrike earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/xPoCKnuTzE — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 2, 2024

Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25, had worked for World Central Kitchen as a driver and translator since the beginning of the year, relatives said.

His brothers described him as a dedicated young man eager to help fellow Palestinians.

He’d also been a successful businessman who conducted trade with Ukraine, Egypt, China and others, brother Abdul Razzaq Abutaha said. His work made him known on the Israeli side, his brother added, which helped in coordination and approval to assist the World Central Kitchen team in unloading the ship.

Saifeddin had hoped to get married. “My mother was looking for a wife for him,” Abdul Razzaq Abu Taha said. “He was supposed to get married if the war didn’t happen.”

Saifeddin and other workers were excited about unloading the food aid, desperately needed in Gaza. The last time Saifeddin and his brother spoke, he said, they’d finished the job and he was heading home.

After hearing about the airstrikes, Abdul Razzaq Abutaha said he tried to call to see whether Saifeddin was OK.

After many attempts, he said, a stranger answered and told him, “I found this phone about 200 meters away from the car. All of the people inside are killed.”

LALZAWMI ‘ZOMI’ FRANKCOM

Australian Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom (L) and Chef Oli (R), employees of aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), are seen in a video taken before Israel killed seven of the charity's workers in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on April 2, 2024. Frankcom has been confirmed to be one of the victims. World Central Kitchen/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Friends and family remembered Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, as a brave, selfless woman whose care for others drew her across the globe. For the last five years, she’d worked for Washington-based World Central Kitchen, taking her to the U.S., Thailand and her native Australia.

“We mourn this fine Australian who has a record of helping out her fellow citizens, whether it be internationally or whether it be through the support that she gave during the bushfires that occurred during that Black Summer,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “She is someone who clearly was concerned about her fellow humanity.”

In a statement, relatives described Frankcom as an “outstanding human being” who was “killed doing the work she loves delivering food to the people of Gaza.”

She was born in Melbourne and earned a bachelor’s from the Swinburne University of Technology. For eight years, she worked for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation’s largest bank.

Frankcom’s social media highlighted visits to help those in need in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Romania and Haiti.

World Central Kitchen colleague Dora Weekley, who met Frankcom responding to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019, described her as “larger than life.”

She recalled when Frankcom was invited to walk a Hollywood red carpet, for a documentary about World Central Kitchen that was nominated for an Emmy.

“I remember getting a picture of her in a dress, saying, ‘Hold onto this forever,’” Weekley told ABC. “Because usually I’m in sweats and runners, and I’m in Pakistan or Afghanistan or, you know, she could be anywhere, and never with her hair done or makeup done.

“She worked all hours, she gave everything, and she believed in helping people who were less fortunate.”

DAMIAN SOBÓL

Rest in peace, Damian Soból.



Damian from Przemyśl, Poland, was one of 7 aid workers killed in the Israeli attack on World Central Kitchen in Gaza. He was a volunteer, helping to deliver food to people facing starvation.



We pay tribute to him and his colleagues. Ceasefire now. pic.twitter.com/9dHeFur3VC — The Polkast (@ThePolkast) April 2, 2024

Damian Soból, 35, was known as a cheerful, friendly and resourceful manager who quickly rose in World Central Kitchen’s ranks.

Hailing from the southeastern Polish city of Przemyśl and studying hospitality there, Soból had been on aid missions in Ukraine, Morocco, Turkey and, for the past six months, Gaza.

”He was a really extraordinary guy,” said Marta Wilczynska, of the Free Place Foundation, which cooperates with World Central Kitchen. “We were very proud of him.”

Wilczynska met Soból on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine, a few days after Russia’s February 2022 invasion. He spoke English well and was a translator, and as a skilled manager, he could organize work in any condition, she said.

“Always smiling, always so helpful, he loved this job. I felt I had a brother in him,” Wilczynska said.

Free Place Foundation President Mikolaj Rykowski said Soból was “the man for every task — he could overcome every difficulty.”

Posting on Facebook, Przemyśl Mayor Wojciech Bakun said of Soból’s death that there are “no words to describe how people who knew this fantastic young man feel now.”

JOHN CHAPMAN, JAMES HENDERSON AND JAMES KIRBY

We extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby, the 3 British aid workers, and the families of all volunteers of @WCKitchen, murdered by an Israeli airstrike in #Gaza yesterday. May they rest in eternal peace and… pic.twitter.com/49PZ9hEzqo — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) April 2, 2024

The three British victims were military veterans who had been in dangerous situations before. They died in Gaza, providing security for the World Central Kitchen aid mission.

Kirby, 47, came from the port city of Bristol in southwest England and served in Bosnia and Afghanistan with the British Army before moving into private security work. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a players’ escort at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Kirby’s cousin Amy Roxburgh-Barry called him an “all-round gentleman” who was planning to give his mother and aunt a surprise cruise after he returned from Gaza.

“It’s just devastating that he’s fought in these wars and come home with not a scratch, and then he goes out to do something helpful, and that’s what happens,” she told Sky News.

Chapman, 57, was a Royal Marines veteran whose family said in a statement that they were “devastated” to lose him.

“He died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act,” they said. “He was an incredible father, husband, son and brother.”

Henderson, who was 33 and known as Jim, was a former Royal Marine from Cornwall in southwest England, media there reported. Sky News reported that he was due to leave Gaza on Monday, the day he was killed.

JACOB FLICKINGER

Jacob Flickinger (R) poses in a photo taken before an Israeli airstrike killed him and six other aid workers with World Central Kitchen in Gaza on April 2, 2024. Flickinger was a U.S.-Canadian dual citizen. Jonathan Duguay and John Flickinger via GoFundMe

Jacob Flickinger was a 33-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Canada. He was reportedly the team lead.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly called for a full investigation and said in a post on X that strikes on humanitarian personnel were “absolutely unacceptable.”

Speaking Wednesday in Brussels before a NATO meeting, she repeated the call for an investigation and said she had reached out to the Israeli foreign minister.

“Israel needs to respect humanitarian law, and we will make sure that is the case,” she said.