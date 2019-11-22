HuffPost Finds

Get Some Satisfaction With Lovehoney's Early Black Friday Deals

Take pleasure in knowing you're getting up to half-off on some of these popular adult toys.

Treat yourself to the toys you haven't had the time to get with Lovehoney's pre-Black Friday sale.
’Tis the season...to get a little frisky. During this time of year you’re usually on a hunt to treating everyone else on your shopping list, but you can’t forget to treat yourself to something that’s just between you and your nightstand.

Whether you’re looking to spice up things with a special someone or feeling happy and free with your “self-partnered” status, sex toys might just be the “treat yourself” gift that you’ve been waiting to get.

Whether you’re in the mood for couple’s kits for a night in or tempted to treat yourself only, you don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day for some steals on the sex toys you’ve been wanting to try.

Instead, you’ll be able to get lucky early with Lovehoney’s pre-Black Friday sale on some of the site’s best-selling products, from vibrators to couple’s kits.

And with products that are up to half-off they’ll be gifts that keeps on giving.

The pre-Black Friday sale runs until Nov. 28, so you might want to make it a quickie for the ones you really want.

Check out the best products from Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale:

1
Doxy Extra Powerful Massage Wand Vibrator
Lovehoney
This vibrator has a cushioned cover that sends vibrations to wherever you or your partner want. Originally $135, get it now for $122.
2
Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator
Lovehoney
This sleek and silver vibrator can easily fit anywhere, including your purse. It has 10 functions that you can try out. Originally $17, get it for $9.
3
TENGA Zero Flip Hole Black Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator
Lovehoney
For the guys out there, this masturbator has five vibration functions that you can explore. Originally $250, get it now for $200.
4
Fleshlight Turbo Thrust Blow Job Masturbator
Lovehoney
This masturbator's designed with three points of insertion to imitate different parts of a mouth. Originally $70, get it now for $56.
5
Blow Job Master Thrusting Male Masturbator
Lovehoney
This masturbator has a push button interface so you can go hands-free and six different functions to choose from. Originally $80, get it now for $56.
6
Fifty Shades Darker Dark Desire Advanced Couple's Kit (7 Piece)
Lovehoney
For "Fifty Shades" fans, this couples kit might be perfect for some new adventures. It includes a bullet vibrator and mini paddle. Originally $70, get it now for $35.
7
Fifty Shades of Grey Christian Grey's Tie
Lovehoney
Of course, it's grey. Originally $13, get it now for $7.
8
Fifty Shades Darker Principles of Lust Romantic Couple's Kit
Lovehoney
For lovers, this couples kit includes a blindfold, wrist restraints and feather tickler. Originally $50, get it now for $25.
9
Fifty Shades Darker Anastasia Masquerade Mask
Lovehoney
This pretty mask is made from lace, embellished with silver stones and silver ribbons. Originally $20, get it now for $10.
10
Lovehoney Seduce Me Red Push-Up Bra and Garter Thong Set
Lovehoney
This set includes a red push-up bra and garter thong set that's trimmed in black ribbon. You can always add stockings since the garter straps are removable, too. Originally $40, get this set for $20. The set is also available in plus sizes for the same price.
