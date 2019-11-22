HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lovehoney Treat yourself to the toys you haven't had the time to get with Lovehoney's pre-Black Friday sale.

’Tis the season...to get a little frisky. During this time of year you’re usually on a hunt to treating everyone else on your shopping list, but you can’t forget to treat yourself to something that’s just between you and your nightstand.

Whether you’re looking to spice up things with a special someone or feeling happy and free with your “self-partnered” status, sex toys might just be the “treat yourself” gift that you’ve been waiting to get.

Instead, you’ll be able to get lucky early with Lovehoney’s pre-Black Friday sale on some of the site’s best-selling products, from vibrators to couple’s kits.

And with products that are up to half-off they’ll be gifts that keeps on giving.

The pre-Black Friday sale runs until Nov. 28, so you might want to make it a quickie for the ones you really want.