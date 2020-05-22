HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Most of us use all of the Memorial Day weekend sales as an excuse to upgrade our mattresses or spruce up our bedding — but what about what’s going on between the sheets?
Whether social distancing has put a damper on your sex life or you want a way to spice things up with your quarantine partner, a new adult toy might be exactly what you need for a long, hot summer.
It just so happens that the adult toy experts at Lovehoney are promoting a steamy Memorial Day sale that’s too good to fake, with up to 50% off sex toys, lingerie and sexessories.
The sale is the perfect excuse to try out a toy for the first time, experiment with a new accessories, or find a steamy game that works for you and your partner. We found plenty of sex toys perfect for singles and partners alike in this sale.
Perhaps the best deal we found in Lovehoney’s sale is on this luxe clitoral Lelo vibe that’s on sale for $51, that’s normally more than $80 full price.
So you can spend less time sweating the sales and more time enjoying the heat of the moment, we’ve rounded up the best sex toy deals from the Lovehoney sale. And be sure to check out our full guide to all of the best Memorial Day weekend sales.
Looking for even more savings? HuffPost Coupons has hundreds of promo codes just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The best of Lovehoney’s Memorial Day sale, below: