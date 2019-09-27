HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost NSFW, obviously.

Your hot girl summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean the heat has to stop. Lovehoney, purveyors of adult toys and sex accessories, wants you to keep things frisky this fall with the help of its Big Brand Bonanza, a massive sale where you’ll find best-selling sex toys for up to 50% off.

Whether you’re looking to ~pumpkin spice up~ solo time or want to give cuffing season a new meaning with your fall fling, there are plenty of sex toys perfect for singles, partners and even queer couples to browse from this sale. We found top-rated vibrators, plugs and even this fun “sexploration” toy kit for a fraction of the cost.

The sale runs through Oct. 7. So you can spend more time between the sheets, we’ve rounded up the 10 best sex toys to try during the Lovehoney sale. Take a look below:

While you’re at it, we also have an exclusive Lovehoney coupon code for HuffPost readers to get an additional 10% off when you use code huffpost10 at checkout.

Below, sex toys to try while they’re on sale:

1 Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator has a 4-star rating and more than 800 reviews. Originally $13, get it for up to 50% off at 2 Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Ring Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Ring has a 4-star rating and more than 600 reviews. Originally $25, get it for up to 50% off at 3 Lovehoney Wickedly Powerful Love Egg Vibrator Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Wickedly Powerful Love Egg Vibrator has a 4.5-star rating and more than 172 reviews. Originally $20, get it for up to 50% off at 4 Lovehoney Advanced Unisex Strap-On Harness Kit with 7 Inch G-Spot Dildo Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Advanced Unisex Strap-On Harness Kit with 7 Inch G-Spot Dildo has a 4.5-star rating and more than 260 reviews. Originally $40, get it for up to 50% off at 5 Lovehoney Hot Date 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Panties Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Hot Date 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Panties has a 3.5-star rating and 20 reviews. Originally $50, get it for up to 50% off at 6 Lovehoney Sexploration Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (12 Piece) Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Sexploration Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit has a 4.5-star rating and 26 reviews. Originally $170, get it for up to 50% off at 7 Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Plug 3.5 Inch Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Plug 3.5 Inch has a 4.5-star rating and more than 300 reviews. Originally $25, get it for up to 50% off at 8 Lovehoney Head Master Double Texture Stroker Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Head Master Double Texture Stroker has a 4-star rating and more than 170 reviews. Originally $13, get it for up to 50% off at 9 Lovehoney Curved Silicone Suction Cup Dildo 7 Inch Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Curved Silicone Suction Cup Dildo 7 Inch has a 4.5-star rating and more than 198 reviews. Originally $27, get it for up to 50% off at 10 Lovehoney Rump Workout Plug Training Set Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Rump Workout Plug Training Set has a 3-star rating and 14 reviews. Originally $40, get it for up to 50% off at 11 Lovehoney Bigs Bunny Girthy 7 Function Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Bigs Bunny Girthy 7 Function Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator has a 4-star rating and 19 reviews. Originally $90, get it for up to 50% off at 12 Lovehoney Joyride 7 Function Silicone Prostate Massager Lovehoney Lovehoney. This Lovehoney Joyride 7 Function Silicone Prostate Massager has a 3.5-star rating and 10 reviews. Originally $35, get it for up to 50% off at