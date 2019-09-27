HuffPost Finds

Several Of Lovehoney's Best-Selling Sex Toys Are Half-Off

And, details on how HuffPost readers can get an extra 10% off.

NSFW, obviously.
Your hot girl summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean the heat has to stop. Lovehoney, purveyors of adult toys and sex accessories, wants you to keep things frisky this fall with the help of its Big Brand Bonanza, a massive sale where you’ll find best-selling sex toys for up to 50% off.

Whether you’re looking to ~pumpkin spice up~ solo time or want to give cuffing season a new meaning with your fall fling, there are plenty of sex toys perfect for singles, partners and even queer couples to browse from this sale. We found top-rated vibrators, plugs and even this fun “sexploration” toy kit for a fraction of the cost.

The sale runs through Oct. 7. So you can spend more time between the sheets, we’ve rounded up the 10 best sex toys to try during the Lovehoney sale. Take a look below:

While you’re at it, we also have an exclusive Lovehoney coupon code for HuffPost readers to get an additional 10% off when you use code huffpost10 at checkout.

Below, sex toys to try while they’re on sale:

1
Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator has a 4-star rating and more than 800 reviews. Originally $13, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
2
Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Ring
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Ring has a 4-star rating and more than 600 reviews. Originally $25, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
3
Lovehoney Wickedly Powerful Love Egg Vibrator
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Wickedly Powerful Love Egg Vibrator has a 4.5-star rating and more than 172 reviews. Originally $20, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
4
Lovehoney Advanced Unisex Strap-On Harness Kit with 7 Inch G-Spot Dildo
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Advanced Unisex Strap-On Harness Kit with 7 Inch G-Spot Dildo has a 4.5-star rating and more than 260 reviews. Originally $40, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
5
Lovehoney Hot Date 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Panties
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Hot Date 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Panties has a 3.5-star rating and 20 reviews. Originally $50, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
6
Lovehoney Sexploration Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (12 Piece)
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Sexploration Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit has a 4.5-star rating and 26 reviews. Originally $170, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
7
Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Plug 3.5 Inch
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Plug 3.5 Inch has a 4.5-star rating and more than 300 reviews. Originally $25, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
8
Lovehoney Head Master Double Texture Stroker
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Head Master Double Texture Stroker has a 4-star rating and more than 170 reviews. Originally $13, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
9
Lovehoney Curved Silicone Suction Cup Dildo 7 Inch
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Curved Silicone Suction Cup Dildo 7 Inch has a 4.5-star rating and more than 198 reviews. Originally $27, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
10
Lovehoney Rump Workout Plug Training Set
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Rump Workout Plug Training Set has a 3-star rating and 14 reviews. Originally $40, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
11
Lovehoney Bigs Bunny Girthy 7 Function Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Bigs Bunny Girthy 7 Function Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator has a 4-star rating and 19 reviews. Originally $90, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
12
Lovehoney Joyride 7 Function Silicone Prostate Massager
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney Joyride 7 Function Silicone Prostate Massager has a 3.5-star rating and 10 reviews. Originally $35, get it for up to 50% off at Lovehoney.

