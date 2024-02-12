This Twisted True Crime Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix

“Lover, Stalker, Killer” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
This new documentary premiered on Feb. 9 and quickly zoomed up the trending list. It’s a true crime piece that explores how a Nebraska auto mechanic’s foray into online dating led to a twisted love triangle and a brutal murder.
While many murder stories tend to get the multipart docuseries treatment on Netflix, “Lover, Stalker, Killer” is a self-contained 90-minute movie about the crime.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Paramount+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
The 2015 horror movie “The Visit” is the top movie on Max right now. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the found footage film focuses on a teenage girl and her younger brother and the strange things that happen when they go visit their estranged grandparents.
“The Visit” stars Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie and Kathryn Hahn.
The top movie on Hulu is the new coming-of-age drama “Suncoast,” which joined the platform on Feb. 9 after a limited theatrical release.
A semi-autobiographical film, “Suncoast” was written and directed by Laura Chinn and stars Nico Parker (whom many may recognize as the daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker) as a Florida teen coping with her older brother’s illness and decline in hospice care.
The Academy Award-nominated romantic drama “Past Lives” is available to stream on Paramount+.
Another semi-autobiographical film, the movie is writer and director Celine Song’s examination of powerful childhood friendships and the tension between our past and present selves.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, the 1975 Peanuts special “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” is trending on Apple TV+.
The 25-minute program centers around the iconic schoolchildren as they navigate the love-centric holiday, complete with card mixups and typical hijinks.
HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.