Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody hair pins
Promising review:
"I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." — TinaGet a pack of three from Amazon for $5.89.
Make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz with a no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner
Promising review:
"This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." — Stephanie Martin
Get it from Amazon for $16.89.
Cackle in the face of coffee rings by way of a reversible waterproof desk mat
Promising review:
"I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" — Jill S
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two sizes and six colors).
Enlist the help of a cotton T-shirt when you're drying your 'do!
The next time you wash your hair, opt for using a cotton shirt instead of a towel to dry it. It will reduce frizz and minimize damage.Get a cotton T-shirt from Amazon for $4.79+.
Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel trendier than thou
Promising review:
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" — Nash
Get them from Amazon for $23.18+ (available in XS–3XL and 25 colors).
Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black clothing within seconds
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using this, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." — StephanieGet it from Amazon for $26.95.
Throw on an oversized knit vest
Promising review:
"Love the line of this vest! Love the pockets, too. Quality is really good and it actually kept me warm in a breeze when I wore it to a ball game." — Meggie B.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 25 colors).
Ensure a quick breakfast by prepping frozen fruit. Just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store in your freezer.
Promising review:
"I've been needing a container to hold my prepped smoothies in the freezer and this is the perfect solution. I avoid plastic, so this is a great substitution. My fruit doesn't stick to the sides of the pouch and it can hold the perfect amount of fruit for one large smoothie. Happy with this purchase." — Anna YoungGet the Stasher bags from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in multiple colors and sizes).
Give your lips a lovely flush of pink and non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil
Promising review:
"I can't remember who first told me about this lip oil, but it seemed like the perfect solution to my multi-year search of trying to find a lip product that enhanced my natural lip color while keeping my lips moisturized. It's not too sticky and lasts longer than a typical 'gloss.' It's a fairly small bottle, but that also makes it great to keep in a wristlet. The appleberry is also sheer enough to pair over a lip crayon or lip liner." — Sammi ConeGet it from Amazon for $12.
Swap sweats for fleece-lined faux leather leggings that look so damn chic
Promising review:
"I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" — Kelly C. Albanese
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X Regular and Tall and in four styles).
Enlist the help of L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion to brighten your complexion in a jiffy
Promising review:
"This is great for a quick and easy daily look. As a mom of both human and animal children that is constantly on the go, this highlighting lotion is honestly the only thing I've been putting on each day. It makes me feel awake and look like I tried without all the effort." — Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four shades).
Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor
And don't panic! This tool is super gentle, so you don't have to worry about accidental nicks and scrapes. Promising review:
"This is a 100% painless and incredibly easy alternative to waxing or plucking. A few quick swipes gets rid of peach fuzz and I never have to worry about breaking out because of it. Also, it doesn't make hair grow back coarser or darker." — Ellen R.Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.99.
Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and salt stains on your suede shoes
This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half circle brush and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede with no harsh rubbing or scrubbing required.Promising review:
"I was amazed. After spending about five minutes cleaning suede boots with fairly significant smudges, they came out almost completely clean and are looking really good." — Beth PerkinsGet it from Amazon for $6.99.
Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo
Use this only once a week for about three minutes at a time to prevent your hair from turning a slightly lavender shade. Promising review:
"Finally! A purple shampoo that actually does something to my brassy hair! I have silver-white hair that is exceptionally hard to maintain due to how easily my hair gains brassy tones and how stubborn they are to remove. I've tried a ton of other brands, and none of their toning shampoos will do a damn thing to my hair even if I leave them on for an hour. I normally have to dilute violet direct dyes to make a dent in my brass. It's nice to not have to schedule a chunk of time to mix a batch of custom toner, painstakingly apply it, and then sit around for an hour while it does its stuff. This shampoo actually works really well and can cut a lot of time out of my bi-weekly color maintenance." — AudreyGet it from Amazon for $9.45.
Give yourself an at-home mani with Kiss nail adhesives
This kit comes with 30 different nail sizes and six accent nails to accommodate different nail sizes, and removal is a breeze — just soak your nails in polish remover for about a minute before gently peeling off the adhesive. Reviewers swear they also last for at least three weeks. I think that says enough.Promising review:
"OMG! These are great! I did not believe they would last as long as gels or acrylic nails, but they did. I put them on in less than five minutes and wore them for over two weeks. They are thinner than acrylics and look really natural." — Kelly BernerGet this set from Amazon for $5.97.
Throw on a ribbed V-neck top to look très chic while exerting no effort
Promising review:
"My newest favorite top! Its flattering and it feels really cozy! The material is soft and lightweight but not sheer. The color and fit is perfect for fall, and for lounging around the house in winter." — RainGet it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in XS-XL in six colors).
Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from peeking out over the top of your sneakers
Promising review:
"Dang, these are great socks. I wear them with sneakers where I don't want my socks peeking out of my shoes! The secret sauce is the tiny rubber band at the back of the heel. Without it, the socks would continually fall down, ending up in an uncomfortable bunch around my toes. But with the rubber bit, they stay put all day!" — CK
Get them from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in packs of three, six and nine).
Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second day hair with Cake Beauty's The Curl Friend defining cream
Promising review:
"This is the most reasonably priced curly hair product I've found. I originally got a little tube from my Ipsy order, and I liked it so much, I came to Amazon to order a full-sized bottle. It doesn't make my hair crunchy or greasy, even if I accidentally put too much on. My curls look natural and bouncy after using my diffuser, and even when I let hair air dry, this gives my curls a little extra form and structure to look like I actually did something to my hair." — sbgoodgirlGet it from Amazon for $8.99.
Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders
Promising review:
"My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." — AmandaGet a set of three from Amazon for $6.97 (available in six colors).
Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering this removable collar under any comfy sweater
Promising review:
"Love this shirt collar! I can wear it under tunic tops or long sweaters when at work or for dressier occasions. What a great find and a perfect addition to any outfit!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in two colors).
Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream
Promising review:
"I have super fine hair with lots of breakage and no matter how I put my hair up, I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." — Jill StilfieldGet it from Amazon for $7.99.
Or try an edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product
BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna
." Promising review:
"Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" — Seabea2013
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in three sizes).
This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in
Promising review:
"So incredibly happy with this. It's incredibly easy to apply (I have to really wipe my wand first, though, or else it's too thick) and the color blends in SO well with my natural color. It gives my eyebrows JUST the right amount of attention; not too much, not too little. Just killer, natural, beautiful brows!" — Monique French
Get it from Amazon for $15 (available in four shades).
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Scoff in the face of deep wrinkles with a mini fabric steamer
Promising review
: "I am beyond thrilled with this little gizmo. It has worked wonders on everything in my closet from delicate chiffon and poly-blends, to heavier cotton and wool-blends. I have even steamed stubborn wrinkles from blazers and purses and linen. I considered purchasing a larger steamer, but they tend to be clumsy, heavy and difficult to maneuver. This steamer is perfect. And for frequent refills, I simply keep a pitcher of water nearby. For the price, you can't beat it." — Savvy Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Opt for nonconstrictive support with a Hanes wire-free bra
Promising review:
"I haven’t worn another bra since I got this and I’m gonna buy, like, five more. I am a 34F/G and I’ve never found any bralette that fit me (always either too big in the band or too small in the cup). I got a medium and I’m SHOCKED to report that not only do my girls actually fit inside (the fabric has a lot of stretch), but it actually holds them up pretty well." — Lily HoushGet it from Amazon for $8.79+ (available in sizes S-3X and in 16 colors).