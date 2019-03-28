Konstantin Aksenov via Getty Images

Pet parents know the struggle of keeping a plant alive with curious paws nearby. From nibbled leaves and trampled fronds to entire plants felled within a day, there’s no end to the damage pets can do to houseplants.

Unfortunately, plenty of houseplants can do damage to our furry friends too, making them weak, vomit and even giving them diarrhea. It’s worth reading the ASPCA’s information on poisonous plants for cats and dogs before you make a leafy addition to your space.

Although your split-leaf monstera might be bad for your cats and dogs, there are plenty of plants out there that are perfectly fine to keep around curious pets. We’ve found a few low-maintenance, pet-friendly plants on Amazon that are a good starting point, from parlor palms to sword ferns.

Take a look below: