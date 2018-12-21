Low-Rise Jeans Are Apparently Coming Back And Twitter Is NOT Here For It

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage, Dave Benett/Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic Paris Hilton in 2001, Britney Spears in 2002 and Lindsay Lohan in 2005 — all rocking low-rise jeans.

The thought of low-rise jeans coming back in style is leaving some feeling high and dry.

But the early-aughts denim trend beloved by Britney Spears and Paris Hilton during the peak of their popularity may come back in style by 2020, trend forecasters and fashion insiders told The Cut.

They said there’s a desire “by Gen-Zers ‘to capture the trashy Y2K mood.’”

These young fashion consumers are reportedly attracted to the style out of a desire to be ironic, experts said. They pointed to Instagram accounts such as @y2ktrashy or @paris2000s, which have tens of thousands of followers, to highlight the appeal.

The accounts share images like these:

But that doesn’t mean people on Twitter — especially women who lived through the low-rise era, which added phrases like “whale tale” and “muffin top” to the common vernacular — are happy about this.

In fact, they’re horrified. But their terror did inspire some pretty funny and poignant responses. Read the best of the bunch below:

My belly is in no mood to deal with this shit. — Simran Arora (@simran_aro) December 20, 2018

low rise jeans are the patriarchy https://t.co/cUoua3FGk5 — Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) December 20, 2018

low-rise jeans aren't actually happening it's just the fashion industry trying to make you feel bad about your body again, the best antidote to this is to invest in some festive capes — Scaachi (@Scaachi) December 20, 2018

Make men do low rise this time https://t.co/xOHoE1vSOJ — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 21, 2018

Those who do not learn history are condemned to repeat it. https://t.co/6AQUzyiZ7z — Kate Emery (@kirovkate) December 20, 2018

i fear extra low-rise jeans more than i fear death itself pic.twitter.com/5JmR4YuzpG — Lauren Petrillo (@lauren_petrillo) December 18, 2018

You can’t just throw “low-rise jeans are back!” like it’s not hurtful, my butt is still recovering from the 2000s, you need to apologize to my butt. — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) December 20, 2018

Get ready for my personal essay: Low-Rise Jeans Are 99.7% Responsible for My Disordered Eating from 1999 to 2004 https://t.co/MJDtEUHWfN — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) December 21, 2018

Every woman I know is so stressed about low rise pants coming back, look what the runways hath wrought pic.twitter.com/8HQbPNZfdb — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) December 20, 2018

i let those teddy bear coats that hurt my teeth slide by. i permitted XXL sweatshirts that make me look like a circus tent with a head. corsetted t-shirts? sure, why not. but LOW RISE JEANS??? YOU HAVE CROSSED THE LINE. I WILL TAKE TO ARMS. YOU WILL CATCH THESE HANDS — Megan MacKay, official Grinch mpreg aggregator (@mmmegan) December 20, 2018

"And denim trend forecaster Sam Trotman recently told me he expects low-rise jeans to be a key trend for 2020."



I am unable to fathom how terrible it would be to deal with the election while wearing low rise jeans.https://t.co/calUWQ021N — A Queer Mermaid (@C_GraceT) December 20, 2018

low-rise jeans are the Y2K of fashionhttps://t.co/Z34xjMuGYb — Sarah Emerson (@SarahNEmerson) December 20, 2018

Too many butts died in the 2000s for the youth to just casually bring back low rise jeans, do you have no respect for your elders? — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) December 20, 2018

internet: low-rise jeans are making a comeback!



me: pic.twitter.com/GyHsPHCxtx — emma lord (@dilemmalord) December 20, 2018