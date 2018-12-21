Low-Rise Jeans Are Apparently Coming Back And Twitter Is NOT Here For It

The thought of low-rise jeans coming back in style is leaving some feeling high and dry.
But the early-aughts denim trend beloved by Britney Spears and Paris Hilton during the peak of their popularity may come back in style by 2020, trend forecasters and fashion insiders told The Cut.
They said there’s a desire “by Gen-Zers ‘to capture the trashy Y2K mood.’”
These young fashion consumers are reportedly attracted to the style out of a desire to be ironic, experts said. They pointed to Instagram accounts such as @y2ktrashy or @paris2000s, which have tens of thousands of followers, to highlight the appeal.
The accounts share images like these:
But that doesn’t mean people on Twitter — especially women who lived through the low-rise era, which added phrases like “whale tale” and “muffin top” to the common vernacular — are happy about this.
In fact, they’re horrified. But their terror did inspire some pretty funny and poignant responses. Read the best of the bunch below: