Cops Rescue Toddler Who Got Stuck In His Own Toy

A 20-month-old boy in New Jersey couldn’t wait to play with his new toy.

Unfortunately, he’s the one that ended up getting played, after he got stuck inside the toy ― which was a box designed to teach shapes.

The boy’s mom, Soona Choe, told CBS New York that her son, Luca, somehow climbed into the box.

“It’s kind of comical if you think about the situation,” she told the station. “He got in, got wedged in, and he couldn’t get out.”

Somehow, the child climbed inside and wedged his legs and knees inside.

Choe said when she realized just how stuck her son was, she had to call 911 ― which was a bit embarrassing.

“I’m like, ‘My kid’s stuck in a toy,’ and they’re like, ‘What kind of toy, what do you mean?’” Choe said, according to Inside Edition.

Sergeant Rick Hernandez, the Fort Lee police officer who responded to the call, admitted the incident was kind of amusing.

“It was a priceless expression on his face. He looked a little bit embarrassed about the situation,” Hernandez told MyHighPlains.com.

Although Hernandez says a truck carrying the jaws-of-life was on its way to the scene, he managed to free Luca just from his own sheer strength.

“I asked Mom if I could break it, [and] she said ‘I tried, you can give it a shot,’” he told the website. “I was able to get off the front panel, it cracked.”

Luca is back to playing with the toy, but his mother said she plans to keep the toy and remind him of the incident, presumably for the rest of his life.