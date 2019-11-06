Christopher Lasalle is dead.

The special agent played by Lucas Black on “NCIS: New Orleans” was fatally shot on Tuesday’s episode, leaving fans in shock.

The surprising development ushers Black, one of the original cast members, out of the show after six seasons.

Black’s Lasalle was hunting down a drug ring in Alabama when he was hit. The investigator had been seeking justice for his brother Cade’s murder, and Lasalle thought the drug ring was to blame.

The special agent had stabilized while being treated, but his condition deteriorated, as shown in the clip below.

Special Agent Christopher Lasalle, you will be missed! Much love and best wishes to @TheLucasBlack. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/eGMk8sPCYn — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) November 6, 2019

The 36-year-old Black, also known for the “Fast and Furious” franchise, said in the video that it was “time for me to focus” on other priorities in his life.

In a separate video on Instagram, he expressed his gratitude. “I wanted to take this time personally to thank all of you fans out there for your love and support,” he said. “You were there to celebrate the victories and to pick me up when I needed it and I appreciate that.”

Showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said, per Deadline: “We are sad to see him go, but happy he will have more time to spend with his family.”

Viewers mourned his character’s passing on Twitter:

I can't believe this is the end of #AgentLasalle Why #NCISNewOrleans did you have to kill him off 😩 https://t.co/2BTYEID9ya pic.twitter.com/xOumyUOglL — stiwu92 (@stiwu92) November 6, 2019

NOOOOOOOO how could you take LaSalle aka @lucasblack away. The show will never be the same. Thank you for acting as a law enforcement officer. Much respect Mr. Black. My husband is a Lieutenant. Thank you for portraying officers as good people #NCISNOLA — jennifer smith (@jenniferollis3) November 6, 2019

This breaks my heart. This show will no longer be the same. Lucas Black I hope maybe you can share with all of your fans what’s in store for you now ! With love SL https://t.co/iiBGScbwr2 — Sandra (@LooneySandra) November 6, 2019

Watching @NCISNewOrleans a little late. OMG @LucasBlack you coulda warned us! I wasn't expecting to bawl tonight! Damn! I'll miss your Bama ass! 😂 I've given you shit in fun cuz I'm all LSU, but I love you! Game on Saturday. Hope we kick your Bama butt! GEAUX TIGERS! 💜💛 — Stefanie Nelsen (@Stefanienelsen) November 6, 2019

RIP Christopher Lasalle!! Goodluck to Lucas Black moving forward!! But this I won’t be able to get over!!#AgentLasalle pic.twitter.com/wXtibHWHpb — Jaclyn Overstreet (@jaclyn_courage) November 6, 2019

Noooooo! Lucas Black best part of the show! — Julie Waller (@JWWall61) November 6, 2019

The storm has passed we will miss Agent Lasalle and Lucas Black who played him, good luck on your future endeavours — Susan Hayes (@Suzysunshine58) November 6, 2019