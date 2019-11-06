Christopher Lasalle is dead.
The special agent played by Lucas Black on “NCIS: New Orleans” was fatally shot on Tuesday’s episode, leaving fans in shock.
The surprising development ushers Black, one of the original cast members, out of the show after six seasons.
Black’s Lasalle was hunting down a drug ring in Alabama when he was hit. The investigator had been seeking justice for his brother Cade’s murder, and Lasalle thought the drug ring was to blame.
The special agent had stabilized while being treated, but his condition deteriorated, as shown in the clip below.
The 36-year-old Black, also known for the “Fast and Furious” franchise, said in the video that it was “time for me to focus” on other priorities in his life.
In a separate video on Instagram, he expressed his gratitude. “I wanted to take this time personally to thank all of you fans out there for your love and support,” he said. “You were there to celebrate the victories and to pick me up when I needed it and I appreciate that.”
Showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said, per Deadline: “We are sad to see him go, but happy he will have more time to spend with his family.”
Viewers mourned his character’s passing on Twitter: