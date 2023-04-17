Lucas Helmke’s attempt at the world pushups record was no exercise in futility. (Watch the video below.)

Guinness World Records announced last week that it had authenticated Helmke’s mark of 3,206 pushups in an hour, breaking the old record of 3,182.

Helmke told Guinness he wanted to show his 1-year-old son that “nothing is impossible.”

Helmke, 33, accomplished the feat at a gym in Brisbane, Australia, last November, CNN reported.

The barrel-chested accountant said he trained for at least two years.

9News of Queensland shared video of Helmke in action, drawing protests from some viewers that he wasn’t lowering his chest close enough to the floor. But Guinness noted that Helmke’s torso simply had to be lowered to the point where his elbows were bent at 90 degrees.

The record-governing body said Helmke was docked 34 pushups because of improper form.

Even if they weren’t the old-school chest-to-floor pushups, 3,206 is a helluva lot.

Helmke said he wants to break other pushup records as well.