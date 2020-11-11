Lucasfilm Exec Defends Disturbing Baby Yoda Moment

Some fans weren’t all that egg-cited about Baby Yoda’s antics in the latest episode of “The Mandalorian.” Now, a Lucasfilm executive is defending The Child, Mando-style.

In “The Passenger,” The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) takes onto his ship a Frog Lady who’s just trying to get her canister of eggs fertilized before the equinox. Though these eggs are the last of her family line, that doesn’t stop The Child from chowing down on them multiple times throughout the episode.

Some viewers said they thought this made Baby Yoda a bad egg. On Monday, Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak addressed the episode on Twitter, saying it “makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy.”

“But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect,” he continued.

“Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both,” he added in a subsequent tweet. “Your mileage may vary.”

The answers aren’t enough for some fans of the “Star Wars” show who are firmly on the side of Frog Lady, and that’s apparently fine with Szostak. The executive tweeted that he was “glad people are talking about it (although I’d rather people not argue and name call).”

“Everyone’s perspective and feelings are valid. Art can provoke and disturb as much as it can makes us happy and laugh,” Szostak said.

It’s worth noting that even though Baby Yoda is technically 50 years old, there’s no telling how much he actually understands, so it’s not like The Child had clear malicious intent. And for everyone who’s not disturbed, Funko already has a toy for you.