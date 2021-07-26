Gymnast Luciana Alvarado didn’t require a pre-competition moment to protest inequality at the Tokyo Olympics. She actually choreographed a demonstration into her routine.
Alvarado concluded her floor event Sunday by kneeling and thrusting her fist into the air.
Alvarado said the move was in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, Associated Press reported.
The Costa Rican competitor, 18, told a podcast earlier that her finale was designed to highlight “the importance of everyone treated with respect and dignity and everyone having the same rights because we’re all the same and we’re all beautiful and amazing,” ESPN noted.
The International Olympic Committee has some restrictions on protests by competitors, but Alvarado is unlikely to face punishment because her demonstration is included in her artistic presentation, CBS News reported.
Alvarado scored a 12.166 in the event and did not qualify for the final.