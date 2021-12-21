Lucille Roybal-Allard, First Mexican American Congresswoman, Announces Retirement

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) announced her retirement on Monday after serving three decades in Congress.

Roybal-Allard, who made history in 1992 as the first Mexican American woman elected to Congress, said that she decided not to seek reelection because she wants to spend more time with her family.

“Serving my constituents in Congress has been the single most distinguished honor of my life,” said the congresswoman, who represents a predominantly Latino district in southeast Los Angeles.

Over my many years of public service, I have always strived to do that which is best to help improve my community and my country. 1/3 — Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) December 21, 2021

The congresswoman, 80, currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is its first Latina member.

Roybal-Allard, a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was an original co-author on the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, which proposed to give permanent residence and eventual citizenship to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. She introduced the latest version of the DREAM Act, which passed the House but has not advanced in the Senate, where Democrats only hold a slim majority.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hailed her departing colleague as “an absolute force for progress” in Congress who had an “unyielding commitment to our immigrant communities” and had been “fearless in her decades-long fight to deliver a pathway to citizenship.”