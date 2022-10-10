“Luckiest Girl Alive” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Mila Kunis, the new mystery thriller is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 novel. Kunis plays a writer in New York City whose life starts to unravel as she’s forced to face a traumatic incident from her past.

In second place is “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a teen horror drama based on a Stephen King work. Donald Sutherland plays an aging billionaire who forges a bond with a teenage boy ― but things turn frightening after he passes away.

Looking beyond the new horror and mystery films, sports fans are clearly excited to tune into “The Redeem Team” ― a new documentary about the 2008 United States men’s Olympic basketball team.

As for movies not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, there’s the 2019 sci-fi comedy “Jexi,” which received mostly negative reviews upon its theatrical release but appears to be finding a more willing audience on Netflix. And as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce proceedings continue to make headlines, their hit film, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” is also trending.

