Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety, Calls It 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Done'

Lucy Hale attends the premiere of "Blumhouse's Fantasy Island" on Feb. 11, 2020, in Century City, California. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Lucy Hale shared an “alternative” kind of Valentine’s Day post with her followers on Tuesday.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star asked fans to “bear with” her in an Instagram post on Feb. 14, alongside a photo of a cake with sprinkles that said “1 Year.”

“This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” the actor wrote. “On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety.”

“While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved,” she added.

Hale’s friends and former co-stars praised the actor for sharing her journey.

“I’m so proud of you sis,” Demi Lovato wrote, adding that they loved Hale. “Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours.”

“Congratulations to you Lucy,” Hale’s “PLL” co-star Troian Bellisario said. “This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it.”

Hale joins other celebrities like Elton John, Rob Lowe and Jessica Simpson, who have been open about their sobriety journeys. Simpson recently shared the “most important thing” she’s learned from five years of sobriety in an emotional social media post.