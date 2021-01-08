'Xena' Star Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo's Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory

Kevin Sorbo might need a refresher on Xena’s “rules of survival” after Lucy Lawless made short work of his latest right-wing conspiracy theory.
Sorbo, who played Hercules, falsely claimed on Twitter that the deadly attack on the Capitol carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump was actually an “antifa” operation.
He also retweeted a message claiming the attackers were “leftist agitators,” then added his own comment: “They don’t look like patriots to me...”
Lawless went into full Warrior Princess mode, firing back at Sorbo:
Sorbo played the title character on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” which also featured Lawless as Xena and eventually led to the “Xena: Warrior Princess” spinoff.
The verbal smackdown caused Lawless’s name to trend on Twitter: