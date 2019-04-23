Lucy Liu Will Get Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Next To Anna May Wong

Lucy Liu’s shine is finally being recognized.

The “Elementary” actress is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 1 — right next to the star of Asian American trailblazer Anna May Wong. Wong is known as the first Chinese American movie star in Hollywood and will reportedly be featured in “Unsung Heroes,” a series Liu is developing.

People are stoked, to say the least.

Breaking #LucyLiu news! LL to FINALLY receive her long-awaited star on the #HollywoodWalkOfFame May 1st, 2019! pic.twitter.com/QQI0WXV9hI — Liunatic Fringe (@LiunaticFringe) April 23, 2019

Liu’s friends Demi Moore and Rhea Perlman are slated to be featured speakers in the Walk of Fame ceremony. Other honorees in the Walk of Fame Class of 2019 include Lupita Nyong’o, Guy Fieri and Faith Hill.

Liu’s career in entertainment spans almost three decades and has earned her two Screen Actors Guild awards, one for her work in the TV series “Ally McBeal” and another for the movie “Chicago.” In 2000, Liu became the first person of Asian descent to grace the cover of Allure magazine. The same year, she became the first Asian woman to host “Saturday Night Live.”

Awkwafina, who became only the second woman of Asian descent to host “SNL,” mentioned Liu’s influence on her during her opening monologue last year. The rapper and actress said she was 11 years old when she waited outside the building ahead of Liu’s big night.

“I was a kid, and I didn’t have a ticket, so I knew that I wasn’t getting in,” she recalled. “I just wanted to be near the building. I remember how important that episode was for me, and how it totally it changed what I thought was possible for an Asian American woman.”