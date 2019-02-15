Rep. Who Lost Son In Shooting: Gun Violence, 'Not A Wall,' Is The Emergency

Just before President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in an attempt to gain access to billions of dollars for his border wall, a Democratic congresswoman who lost her son in a fatal shooting called gun violence the real crisis.

“In my mind, there really is a national emergency,” Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) told CNN on Friday. “People continue to die every single day. We know that we’ve got over 100 people in this country that die unnecessarily to gun violence every single day. That is a public health crisis. That is a national emergency ― not a wall.”

McBath, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, faced tragedy in 2012 when her teenage son Jordan was gunned down at a Florida gas station. Saturday would have been his 24th birthday.

The House Judiciary Committee has advanced the first gun violence prevention legislation in decades.



Committee member Rep. @lucymcbath, whose son was shot and killed in 2012, says: "I appear to be the very things that I expected that he might be."

Asked whether she would back a national emergency declaration on gun violence, McBath didn’t reject the idea, but said she would want it to go through “the proper channels” first.

“Most definitely I would want it to go through Congress. Let’s make sure that all the checks and balances are put in place. Let’s make sure that democracy works the way that it is supposed to.”