With 'Today Was A Good Day,' Singer Lucy Spraggan Reflects On Newfound Happiness

Lucy Spraggan says “growing up” had a profound influence on her new album, “Today Was a Good Day.”

The 27-year-old British singer-songwriter told HuffPost her fifth album, the follow-up to 2017’s “I Hope You Don’t Mind Me Writing,” comes from “a happy place” in the life she shares with her wife, Georgina Gordon.

“I write songs like most people write journals, so this album just happened as my life did,” she said. “My wish is that people hear it and feel positive. I’ve written so many sad songs and I’m excited to be spreading a happy message this time.” (Check out her new video for the single “Lucky Stars” above.)

Though Spraggan has yet to score a mainstream U.S. breakthrough, she’s been a formidable presence on the European music scene for years. “Today Was a Good Day,” which hit retailers and streaming platforms May 3, marks a new chapter in a career that began with a stint on “The X Factor” in 2012.

Cooking Vinyl “I write songs like most people write journals, so this album just happened as my life did,” singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan said of her new album, "Today Was a Good Day."

Though Spraggan left that reality competition series early due to illness, her solo career quickly took off with “Join the Club,” her 2013 major-label debut on Columbia Records. (Her first album, “Top Room at the Zoo,” was released independently in 2011.)

2015’s “We Are” and 2017’s “I Hope You Don’t Mind Me Writing” followed, before a performance at the 2018 South by Southwest festival lead to her landing a new label, Cooking Vinyl Records & Publishing.

And her queer identity has been a part of her work as an artist since the early days.

“It’s been amazing,” she said in 2012. “I’ve done gigs and some young girls there said they were watching TV with their parents, they heard my music, their parents loved it, found out I was gay, still loved it and they’ve said, ‘Oh, I’m gay as well,’ and their parents have been fine.”

Antony Jones via Getty Images Spraggan (right) married Georgina Gordon in 2016.

“For me, to have helped someone come out is the biggest compliment ever,” she added.

Earlier this year, Spraggan opened for Melissa Etheridge across the U.K. and Europe on the 25th anniversary of the Grammy winner’s seminal album, “Yes I Am.”