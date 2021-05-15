Ludacris And Eudoxie Bridges Are Expecting A Baby

Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, are expecting their second child together.

The couple made the announcement on their Instagram accounts on Friday, which was also Bridges’ birthday.

“Blessed year indeed,” she captioned a photo of her posing in front of bouquets of flowers.

Ludacris also celebrated their announcement by sharing the same photos of Bridges.

“How is it YOUR birthday [and you’re] giving me the greatest gift?” the Atlanta rapper wrote.

The two share 5-year-old daughter Cadence. Ludacris is also father to daughters Karma and Cai. The couple is also raising Bridges’ youngest sister, Christella.

Bridges thanked her followers for their well wishes in an Instagram story posted on Friday. She also thanked those close to her who helped keep her pregnancy private, sharing that she had previously experienced pregnancy loss.

“I know this was, like, the biggest secret to keep, and I appreciate those who stood by me and understood that this is such a sacred moment for me, especially after experiencing a miscarriage,” she said.

Ludacris celebrated Bridges on Mother’s Day last week, writing in an Instagram post that his wife was “full of love.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the sexiest mother I know on [the] planet,” he added.