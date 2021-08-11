Ludacris And Eudoxie Bridges Welcome Baby Girl Chance Oyali

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges announced the birth of their daughter, Chance Oyali, and posted sweet pictures of the baby.

Bridges posted a slide of Instagram photos on Tuesday, noting that Chance arrived on July 28.

“Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother,” she wrote in the caption.

Ludacris also posted photos of Chance on his Instagram account, joking that he plans to star in a movie titled, “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls.”

Chance is the Atlanta rapper’s fourth daughter. He shares 6-year-old Cadence with Bridges, and he is father to Karma and Cai from previous relationships. The couple also is raising Bridges’ youngest sister Christella.

Ludacris and Bridges publicly announced they were expecting their second child together on Instagram in May. Ludacris made the revelation by posting a photo of Bridges posing in front of bouquets of flowers on May 14, her birthday.

The rapper wrote in the caption that Bridges was giving him the “greatest gift.”