Cold weather means it’s time to break out your favorite pair of trusty boots. Whether they’re over-the-knee, thigh high or ankle height, you’re likely wearing them for two reasons: to keep your feet warm and dry. If you live in a climate where winter not only brings dry, chilly air, but also snow on a regular basis, you know how important it is to have a boot in your closet that can stand up to snow days.

That’s where lug sole boots come in. These boots have a thick rubber sole with deep indentations for maximum traction. Because of their design, this sole works great for work shoes but also makes a great option for walking on snow, ice and, depending on the style, keeping your feet dry and slip-free while walking through the rain.

Advertisement

Now, you might think, “Well that just sounds like a glorified rain boot,” but this shoe design comes in so many prints, colors, textures and heights that you’ll want to wear a pair even on days when it’s not snowing or raining. Tons of brands have hopped on the lug sole boot trend, including Steve Madden, Madewell and Sam Edelman, and many have even created their own version of the high-priced Bottega Veneta Lug boot.

Below, we rounded up some of the most stylish lug sole boots you can order right now at various price points and heel heights.