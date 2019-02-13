Luke Bryan Adopts 18-Year-Old Rescue Dog That Previous Owner Left At The Pound

An 18-year-old dog is getting a second chance at life, thanks to country singer Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline.

The dog, named Poochie, was surrendered to a dog pound by a family who said they had developed allergies, the Proverbs 12:10 animal rescue said on its Facebook page. The Nashville-based rescue group pulled Poochie from the pound, expecting that he would be “a forever hospice foster”:

That was until the Bryans saw his photo online, fell in love and submitted an adoption application.

“We are so thrilled for Poochie and know he is in great hands,” Lavonne Redferrin, the animal rescue’s director and founder, told People magazine. “Caroline Bryan has graciously given us updates on our sweet boy.”

Poochie joins the dogs, cats, chickens, goats, kangaroos and other animals on the Bryans’ farm, the Sounds Like Nashville website said.

Luke Bryan summed it up in four words on Twitter: