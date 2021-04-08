Luke Bryan Opens Up About Unusual Gift He Gave To Katy Perry's Baby

Katy Perry has been showered with well wishes from fellow stars since she welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove, in August. And like many new moms, she’s received her share of questionable gifts, too.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday, country singer Luke Bryan confirmed reports that he’d sent his fellow “American Idol” judge a Daisy-brand BB gun as a present.

“It just seemed to be the right gift,” said Bryan, who is raising five children with his wife, Caroline Boyer.

Still, the Georgia native doesn’t really expect Perry or her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, to allow their 8-month-old to use the rifle, even when she gets older. “No, that’ll never see the light of day,” he said. “Maybe under lock and key.”

Catch Luke Bryan’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel below.

Perry herself briefly addressed Bryan’s gift in an interview with Kimmel that aired in February.

“Lionel [Richie] and Luke gave very ‘Lionel and Luke’ gifts,” she said at the time, when Kimmel asked what she’d received from her “American Idol” colleagues. “Lionel gave her a nice robe and then a bottle of champagne for Mom and Dad, and then Luke gave her a pink tractor and a Daisy BB gun.”

“Us judges, we stay true to who we are,” she added with a smile.

Elsewhere in his Wednesday chat with Kimmel, Bryan opened up about how he and his family have been coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We accidentally got quarantined at the beach, which sounds amazing until you start trying to home-school at the beach,” he said. “My wife, she made all of that happen. I was a terrible home-schooler ... What a challenge!”