Country singer Noah Thompson took a gamble by performing Rihanna’s “Stay” for his “Showstoppers” number on “American Idol” Monday ― and it appeared at first not to pay off. (Watch the video below.)

Judge Luke Bryan praised the “magic quality” in Thompson’s voice, but then went where no contestant likes to be taken.

“Unfortunately, it’s the end of the road,” Bryan told the crestfallen Kentuckian. But he added: “For so many people here tonight, other than yourself.”

Phew. Thompson, a 19-year-old construction worker, realized he made it into the top 24 and said, “Oh my God. This is crazy.”

Katy Perry got choked up at Thompson’s expression of relief. And the contestant got a hug from country star Bryan, who seemed to be rooting somewhat for the lad.

Even if he had to mess with him a bit.