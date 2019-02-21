Luke Bryan's 18-Year-Old Rescue Dog, Poochie, Dies Just 2 Weeks After Adoption

Country singer Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, are mourning the loss of their 18-year-old rescue pup, Poochie.

This month, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville, Tennessee, revealed that Poochie, a senior Aussie mix that the group said it feared would be “a forever hospice foster,” was adopted by the Bryans on Feb. 9 after they saw a photo of him online, fell in love and submitted an adoption application.

Almost two weeks after they gave Poochie a home to live out his golden years, he died, unfortunately.

“If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all,” Caroline Bryan wrote Wednesday on Instagram, relaying the sad news. “My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept!”

The shelter also paid tribute to the dog on Facebook, thanking the family for giving him a home before he died.

“While we would have loved for Poochie to have lived another 18 years, we are grateful for the time we gave him with our foster, Lacey Marie and with his adoptive family, the Bryans,” the rescue group wrote.

People who said they had developed allergies surrendered Poochie to the animal shelter in early February. When he was adopted by the Bryans, he joined a big family that included dogs, cats, chickens, goats, kangaroos and other animals on the Bryans’ farm, the Sounds Like Nashville website said.

But it seems Poochie had a special place in their hearts.

Loving my new buddy https://t.co/rAD9Nat7PY — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 13, 2019