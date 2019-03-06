Luke Perry's Daughter Gets Real In First Statement About His Death

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie, made her first public comment about her father’s death Tuesday, writing on Instagram that she wasn’t sure what to say or do.
“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” the 18-year-old wrote. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”
Perry, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” star, died at age 52 on Monday after a stroke. His death generated a massive outpouring of grief on social media.
The younger Perry said she rushed back from Malawi “just in time” to be with her family ― mother Rachel “Minnie” Sharp (the late actor’s ex-wife), brother Jack and other loved ones who surrounded Perry when he died.
Jack Perry, a 21-year-old pro wrestler who goes by “Jungle Boy,” pulled out of a March 13 show after his father’s death, TMZ reported Tuesday.