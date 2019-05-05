Luke Perry Was Buried In An 'Eco-Friendly' Mushroom Suit, His Daughter Says

Actor Luke Perry was buried in a biodegradable mushroom suit as one of his final wishes, his daughter has revealed.

“Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me,” his daughter, Sophie Perry, shared in an Instagram post on Friday that showed a photo of mushrooms she had admired in California last winter.

The 18-year-old praised her late father’s burial suit as “genius” while describing it as “an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms.”

According to a website for Coeio, the company Sophie Perry identified as manufacturing the unique suit, the mushrooms remove polluting toxins from the body while naturally breaking it down to “reunite the body with the earth and the ongoing cycle of life.”

“My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him,” she wrote of the burial method. “He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

Luke Perry is seen with his daughter Sophie and son Jack at a pediatric AIDS benefit in 2004. Sophie Perry, now 18, has named a preschool in Malawi after him.

The late “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was buried in Tennessee after suffering a fatal stroke in March, according to a copy of his death certificate obtained by USA Today.

Perry reportedly owned a farm in Vanleer, Tennessee, west of Nashville. It was zoned for agriculture and would allow a family cemetery, according to county officials.