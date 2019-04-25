'Riverdale' Fans React To Last Episode Luke Perry Filmed Before He Died

CW series “Riverdale” recently aired the last episode that Luke Perry filmed before he died last month, and fans are honoring the actor’s legacy on Twitter.
“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made the announcement about Wednesday’s episode on social media this past Sunday.
“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Twitter. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever.”
Perry, who rose to fame in the early 1990s as heartthrob Dylan McKay in teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died on March 4, days after he suffered a massive stroke at his California home.
The “90210” icon played Fred, the father of Archie Andrews, in “Riverdale,” which is based on the characters from Archie Comics. In Wednesday’s episode, Perry’s character Fred comforts Archie as he deals with the sorrowful aftermath of a boxing match.
As Variety noted, it’s unclear how the show will handle Fred’s absence moving forward.
Perry’s castmates from various shows he’s worked on over the years have since publicly mourned his death.
“Riverdale” executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and Aguirre-Sacasa said Perry was a “father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast” in a statement last month.
Filming on “Riverdale” temporarily shut down last month as cast and crew mourned Perry’s death.
