'Riverdale' Fans React To Last Episode Luke Perry Filmed Before He Died

CW series “Riverdale” recently aired the last episode that Luke Perry filmed before he died last month, and fans are honoring the actor’s legacy on Twitter.

“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made the announcement about Wednesday’s episode on social media this past Sunday.

“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Twitter. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever.”

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Perry, who rose to fame in the early 1990s as heartthrob Dylan McKay in teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died on March 4, days after he suffered a massive stroke at his California home.

The “90210” icon played Fred, the father of Archie Andrews, in “Riverdale,” which is based on the characters from Archie Comics. In Wednesday’s episode, Perry’s character Fred comforts Archie as he deals with the sorrowful aftermath of a boxing match.

As Variety noted, it’s unclear how the show will handle Fred’s absence moving forward.

Perry’s castmates from various shows he’s worked on over the years have since publicly mourned his death.

“Riverdale” executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and Aguirre-Sacasa said Perry was a “father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast” in a statement last month.

Filming on “Riverdale” temporarily shut down last month as cast and crew mourned Perry’s death.

Fans of “Riverdale” payed homage to Perry after watching his final performances on the show:

Thank you Luke Perry for giving us 3 seasons of Fred Andrews, an amazing, hardworking and loving father who always puts his son first. I will miss seeing your beautiful smile light up the dark town that is Riverdale. Rest in love ❤️#riverdale — Sammi Ryan (@SammiRyan77) April 25, 2019

Luke Perry's Final Riverdale Scene Was the Epitome of Fred Andrews pic.twitter.com/7kH4QE3Rfd — elmahdi annis (@AnnisAnnismhdi) April 25, 2019

Ooh fp is mad and who else teared up when luke Perry came on the screen #Riverdale — London📷 (@Lexus54537023) April 25, 2019

bloody hurts to see luke perry in riverdale — jess misses shawn♡ (@madeformndes) April 21, 2019