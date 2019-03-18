HuffPost Finds

Fabulous Furniture Finds From Lulu And Georgia's Spring 2019 Sale

Get 25 percent off all home items.
Spring is almost here which means it’s time to clean out the closets, rearrange your furniture and KonMari your life. Whether you want to swap out your sofa with a whole new set or spruce up your space using a few cute statement pieces, there’s plenty of options during Lulu And Georgia’s huge spring sale.

Get up to 25 percent off everything when you use code XOXO during Lulu And Georgia’s Friends And Family Sale, which is going on now through Monday, March 25.

Lulu And Georgia carries a wide variety of luxe home items ranging from minimalist furniture pieces to vibrant maximalist decor. The sale is a great time to splurge on investment pieces for your home like a lush area rug or blush accent chair. There are also a lot of small decor items that can be used to elevate your space like an accent mirror or woven baskets for storage.

To narrow down the selection, we’ve rounded up 20 cute pieces from Lulu And Georgia’s spring 2019 sale below so you can refresh your space for spring.

Take a look below:

1
Shirley Shelf
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $666, get it for 25 percent off this week.
2
Kenza Moroccan Pouf
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $205, get it for 25 percent off this week.
3
Marissa Velvet
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $1339, get it for 25 percent off this week.
4
Amada Sconce
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $89, get it for 25 percent off this week.
5
Ede Rug
Lulu & Georgia
Available in a variety of sizes and colors. Originally $189 - $1339, get it for 25 percent off this week.
6
Tayla Mirror
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $233, get it for 25 percent off this week.
7
Vorana Velvet Bench
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $440, get it for 25 percent off this week.
8
Helmi Desk
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $470, get it for 25 percent off this week.
9
Jestine Chair
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $455, get it for 25 percent off this week.
10
Callie Accessory Stand
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $29, get it for 25 percent off this week.
11
Chavela Chair
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $532, get it for 25 percent off this week.
12
Madisen Chest
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $1097, get it for 25 percent off this week.
13
Zelia Bar Cart
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $356, get it for 25 percent off this week.
14
Bobbi Chandelier
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $578, get it for 25 percent of this week.
15
Luelle Leather Lounge Chair
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $830, get it for 25 percent off this week.
16
Prisha Rug
Lulu & Georgia
Available in a variety of sizes and colors. Originally $37 - $629, get it for 25 percent off this week.
17
Fritzie LAF Sectional
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $2790,get it for 25 percent off this week.
18
Cultiver Linen Bedding
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $220,get it for 25 percent off this week.
19
Talia Flatware Set
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $98,get it for 25 percent off this week.
20
Serena Basket
Lulu & Georgia
Originally $20, get it for 25 percent off this week.

