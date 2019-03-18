Lulu & Georgia Lulu & Georgia’s Friends and Family Sale 2019

Spring is almost here which means it’s time to clean out the closets, rearrange your furniture and KonMari your life. Whether you want to swap out your sofa with a whole new set or spruce up your space using a few cute statement pieces, there’s plenty of options during Lulu And Georgia’s huge spring sale.

Get up to 25 percent off everything when you use code XOXO during Lulu And Georgia’s Friends And Family Sale, which is going on now through Monday, March 25.

Lulu And Georgia carries a wide variety of luxe home items ranging from minimalist furniture pieces to vibrant maximalist decor. The sale is a great time to splurge on investment pieces for your home like a lush area rug or blush accent chair. There are also a lot of small decor items that can be used to elevate your space like an accent mirror or woven baskets for storage.

To narrow down the selection, we’ve rounded up 20 cute pieces from Lulu And Georgia’s spring 2019 sale below so you can refresh your space for spring.

Take a look below: