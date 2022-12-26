This Might Just Be Lululemon's Best Sale Of The Year

Lululemon Lululemon women's Instill legging and men’s Pace Breaker short shown in a variety of colors

As one of the most talked-about activewear brands in the Western hemisphere, Lululemon doesn’t need to run sales to drum up interest in its preternaturally soft leggings, recovery-ready joggers and stylish gym-to-street accessories. However, the brand’s superfans know that significant markdowns do happen from time to time — and one such event just arrived.

Lululemon’s Boxing Day sale began today and brought with it reduced prices on customer favorites like the Instill legging, Align pant and the Pace Breaker short. Now through Dec. 28, you can outfit yourself for any type of endurance activity — whether you’re training for a marathon or simply sitting through a marathon of “Love Island.”

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite men’s and women’s pieces from the sweat-ready sale.