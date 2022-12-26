Shopping
saleslululemonBoxing Day

This Might Just Be Lululemon's Best Sale Of The Year

The beloved activewear retailer’s Boxing Day sale is one of its biggest.

Lululemon women's Instill legging and men’s Pace Breaker short shown in a variety of colors
Lululemon
Lululemon women's Instill legging and men’s Pace Breaker short shown in a variety of colors

As one of the most talked-about activewear brands in the Western hemisphere, Lululemon doesn’t need to run sales to drum up interest in its preternaturally soft leggings, recovery-ready joggers and stylish gym-to-street accessories. However, the brand’s superfans know that significant markdowns do happen from time to time — and one such event just arrived.

Shop Lululemon

Lululemon’s Boxing Day sale began today and brought with it reduced prices on customer favorites like the Instill legging, Align pant and the Pace Breaker short. Now through Dec. 28, you can outfit yourself for any type of endurance activity — whether you’re training for a marathon or simply sitting through a marathon of “Love Island.”

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite men’s and women’s pieces from the sweat-ready sale.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon
Align leggings
One of the brand’s most legendary products, the Align legging, is currently on sale. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the tights’ buttery-softness for yourself (or stock up on some extra pairs if you’re already a devotee).
$89 at Lululemon (originally $128)
Lululemon
Oversized fleece half-zip
This cozy throwback layer will keep anyone warm between reps. Reviewer Andrew, who normally wears a size L, wrote: “Love the fleece! Super warm and comfortable fit. Fits baggy, but true to size. Haven’t taken it off since I bought it!”
$99 at Lululemon (originally $148)
Lululemon
Instill legging
A longtime best-seller for the brand, the lightweight, smoothing Instill tight now comes in a cropped 23-inch length for petite folks (or anyone who prefers an ankle-skimming cut). These fast-drying bottoms won’t get bogged down when you sweat, and they offer gentle support that will help you move from downward dog to plank pose without missing a beat.
$69 at Lululemon (originally $118)
Lululemon
Pace Breaker short
These super-light sweat-wicking shorts were designed for running and training, with a fast-drying, stretchy recycled polyester construction that allows for freedom of movement.
$39 at Lululemon (originally $68)
Lululemon
High-neck tank
This expertly-designed tank top is intended for runners, with an anti-microbial mesh fabrication and a forgiving cut that will keep air circulating around your torso as you jog.
$19 at Lululemon (originally $48)
Lululemon
License to Train shorts
These liner-free shorts have a 7-inch hem and frictionless fabric for working out in comfort. “Perfect fit,” wrote reviewer Morgan. “Bought these for my husband and he is obsessed.”
$59 at Lululemon (originally $88)
Lululemon
Energy Sports Bra
The brand’s smooth Luxtreme fabric lends itself to a medium-support sports bra that has reviewers raving. “Keeps me contained,” wrote Laura. “On and off with ease.”
$29 at Lululemon (originally $59)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

SCR Sportswear tapered joggers

The Best Sweatpants And Joggers For Tall Men

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Food & Drink

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Home & Living

6 Cool Apps That Won’t Just Gather Dust On Your Phone

Parenting

14 Hilarious Cartoons That Sum Up Parenting During The Holidays

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Divorce

The 6 Most Common Arguments Couples Have Around The Holidays

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Shopping

26 Great Boxing Day Sales To Spend All Of Your Christmas Money

Shopping

28 Products So Good They Inspired People Who Never Write Reviews To Leave One

Shopping

I Recently Lost My Mother, Here Are The Books That Helped My Process My Grief

Shopping

Walmart’s Birkenstock Boston Clog Dupe Is Only $40

Food & Drink

This Ugly Dessert Is Wildly Popular At Christmas Time. Here's Why

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Wellness

This Is The Best Week To Take A Social Media Hiatus

Shopping

34 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Style & Beauty

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here's How.

Relationships

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Food & Drink

Here's How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Shopping

38 Clothing Items For Winter That Are Cute And Warm

Home & Living

6 Apps You Really Should Use To Spy On Your Kids

Wellness

If Your Vaginal Discharge Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Gyno

Shopping

36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

Shopping

Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Style & Beauty

This Household Item Is The Key To Removing Glittery Holiday Makeup

Food & Drink

The Rudest Things Dinner Guests Do, And How To Handle It Like A Pro

Wellness

What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Work Out Over The Holidays

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Food & Drink

Think About Whose Land Your Thanksgiving Dinner Comes From

Shopping

31 Personal Care Products With Such Fast Results You’ll Be Tracking Delivery

Wellness

You Can Boost Your Endorphins Without Working Out. Here’s How.

Shopping

Anthropologie’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Almost Over

Food & Drink

UN Awards World Heritage Status To The French Baguette

Shopping

This Is REALLY Your Last Chance To Take Advantage of Cyber Monday Deals

Relationships

The Truth About The 'Three-Date Rule'

Shopping

Breville Smart Ovens Are Up To 20% Off For A Limited Time Only

Shopping

Girlfriend Collective's Iconic Pocket Leggings Are Currently On Sale At Amazon

Home & Living

This Coming-Of-Age Horror Series Is The Top Show On Netflix

Food & Drink

What Nutritionists Think Of TikTok Health Trends, From Healthy Coke To Lettuce Water

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Getting Pregnant With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome