You know those little things that just make your workouts a thousand times better? Like a pair of sweatproof workout headphones to keep your music pumping while you endure a long-distance run, or those cheap resistance bands that make it feel like you’re getting so much more out of your stretches, small items can sometimes have an outsize impact on your sweat sessions and make them feel all the more therapeutic.
Such is the case with this innocuous $18 scrap of fabric from Lululemon that hundreds of reviewers say has improved the quality of their workouts immensely.
We were skeptical about the power of such a small strip of microfiber — the towel measures 16 by 26 inches — but it seems that the waif-y appearance of the material belies its sweat-removing abilities. Multiple reviewers attested that the towel, in lieu of absorbing sweat, simply wicks it away without retaining liquid, keeping the twel from feeling heavy or soggy during or after workouts.
Customers wrote that they swear by the towel for a variety of workouts, everything from perspiration-intense efforts like spin classes and hot yoga to barre classes, long runs and even water sports. One reviewer who works as a flight attendant even wrote that it is the ideal travel item, as it washes and dries easily in a hotel sink and hardly took up any room in their luggage.
If you’re looking for a workout accessory that’s going to keep sweat at bay so that you can focus on burning calories — or if you simply run hot and are not looking forward to summer — see what some Lululemon reviewers had to say about this fitness-enhancing towel. (Or, you can sprint all the way down to add this to your cart before your next gym session.)
“I own several of these and always have them in my gym bag. Perfect for wiping off sweat during a workout or laying it down on a mat during cooldown. I have even given a couple to my son for his gym and swim bag. He really likes them. I’m constantly buying more when I see them on sale or in a color I like. You can’t have too many. :)” — Runnermomteacher
“Loved this towel, does exactly what it says it will, wicks sweat away soo efficiently. I’ve used it for spin class and hor yoga and it literally stays dry even after wiping your face a ton, my old towel wouod be wet and heavy halfway trough class. I have a male friend who is an extremely heavy sweater and they love this towel too!” — Avidrunner716
“Love this for sweaty workouts. Doesn’t ”soak up” sweat it dry whicks it, so towel isn’t ”wet” when you put it in your gym bag after [working] out.” – Abby
“I was looking for the best gym towel that was not to big, not too bulky but just enough to cover my sweaty back on the gym equipment. Of course, I went to Lululemon to find it! This towel is super, super soft and the exact size I was searching for. It comes in great colors and prints too. I love it so much, I have 6 of them, one for each of my workout days in a week.” — 808sweatymom
“These are the most amazing towels ever. I use them during my Barre class & I will never go back to using just a regular towel, not after using LuLu’s small towel it’s hands down the best towel ever.” — katzzz
“I initially bought one of these about 6 months ago to use as a sweat rag while running. After a few times through the wash, it became very soft and much more comfortable than my old sweat towels. I have since bought several more. For runs, I cut them in half and that is a perfect size for carrying on a run belt. Even on long hot runs, I have not been able to out sweat this phenomenal towel. I now use these on my stationary bike rides also. The full towel is almost too big for running and spin. I do wash the towels after each use and have had no problems with odor. If you sweat a lot, you will love this towel... Price? Little more than most towels, but well worth the extra!” — RunRickRin