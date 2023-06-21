“I own several of these and always have them in my gym bag. Perfect for wiping off sweat during a workout or laying it down on a mat during cooldown. I have even given a couple to my son for his gym and swim bag. He really likes them. I’m constantly buying more when I see them on sale or in a color I like. You can’t have too many. :)” — Runnermomteacher

“Loved this towel, does exactly what it says it will, wicks sweat away soo efficiently. I’ve used it for spin class and hor yoga and it literally stays dry even after wiping your face a ton, my old towel wouod be wet and heavy halfway trough class. I have a male friend who is an extremely heavy sweater and they love this towel too!” — Avidrunner716

“Love this for sweaty workouts. Doesn’t ”soak up” sweat it dry whicks it, so towel isn’t ”wet” when you put it in your gym bag after [working] out.” – Abby

“I was looking for the best gym towel that was not to big, not too bulky but just enough to cover my sweaty back on the gym equipment. Of course, I went to Lululemon to find it! This towel is super, super soft and the exact size I was searching for. It comes in great colors and prints too. I love it so much, I have 6 of them, one for each of my workout days in a week.” — 808sweatymom

“These are the most amazing towels ever. I use them during my Barre class & I will never go back to using just a regular towel, not after using LuLu’s small towel it’s hands down the best towel ever.” — katzzz

“I initially bought one of these about 6 months ago to use as a sweat rag while running. After a few times through the wash, it became very soft and much more comfortable than my old sweat towels. I have since bought several more. For runs, I cut them in half and that is a perfect size for carrying on a run belt. Even on long hot runs, I have not been able to out sweat this phenomenal towel. I now use these on my stationary bike rides also. The full towel is almost too big for running and spin. I do wash the towels after each use and have had no problems with odor. If you sweat a lot, you will love this towel... Price? Little more than most towels, but well worth the extra!” — RunRickRin