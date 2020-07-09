HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

J2R via Getty Images Yeah, you might just run to this Lululemon sale.

If you’ve been living in athleisure for a while, you could be hoping to give your tired-out sweatpants and worn-out workout outfits a bit of a break.

Lululemon, known for its sports bras and cropped leggings, just dropped a rare sale. For reference, the brand technically doesn’t even have a “sale” section — it has a “We made too much” tab with some discounted styles.

The five-day warehouse sale starts Thursday and ends Monday. It’s not a sitewide sale, but Lululemon will drop new markdowns every day during the promotion. There will be new daily markdowns on everything from accessories to clothes for women, men and girls.

Nowadays, we’re all just looking to put on something that’s comfortable — so much so that sales of sweatpants have soared, as have searches for clothes with elastic waistbands. (Anything with buttons or zippers is simply out of the question).

The Lululemon warehouse sale will include some of Lululemon’s bestselling items, including these leggings with over 2,000 reviews and shorts that are sure to keep you cool on hot summer days. So you don’t have to sweat too much if you’ve been eyeing something on the site for some time.

Of course, we had to see the sale for ourselves and picked out our favorite finds, such as these wrap pants that’ll be a wardrobe staple and jacket to throw on for morning runs.