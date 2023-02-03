ShoppingSleepAmazonsales

These Highly-Rated Weighted Blankets Are On Ultra-Sale Right Now

Luna’s cooling bamboo blankets to sherpa-lined throws are on sale at Amazon through Feb. 5th.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LUNA-Adult-Weighted-Blanket-lbs/dp/B07YCT6C81?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="breathable cotton weighted blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LUNA-Adult-Weighted-Blanket-lbs/dp/B07YCT6C81?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">breathable cotton weighted blanket</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LUNA-Weighted-Blanket-Natural-Cooling/dp/B083C5QFQ6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cooling bamboo weighted blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LUNA-Weighted-Blanket-Natural-Cooling/dp/B083C5QFQ6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cooling bamboo weighted blanket</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Luna-Weighted-Sherpa-Fleece-Blanket/dp/B083C44T64?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sherpa fleece weighted throw" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Luna-Weighted-Sherpa-Fleece-Blanket/dp/B083C44T64?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63da9a8de4b0c8e3fc8204c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sherpa fleece weighted throw</a>.
A breathable cotton weighted blanket, cooling bamboo weighted blanket and sherpa fleece weighted throw.

There is research that suggests weighted blankets can be more than just a cozy addition to a sleep routine. According to one review of studies, they have therapeutic potential for reducing anxiety in some people.

If you’ve never experienced the gentle and calming pressure of a weighted blanket for yourself, especially since many options can cost well into the hundreds, now is your chance to get one on sale for over 77% off!

Shop the Luna sale at Amazon

Luna, a weighted blanket and bedding brand, is a top seller at Amazon and crafts their blankets using sustainable and 100% Oeko-Tex certified materials like bamboo cotton. Oeko-Tex is a standard that ensures textiles are free from harmful substances and produced in a way that’s better for the environment.

Luna says their selection of machine-washable blankets feature non-shifting woven glass beads, and they offer a variety of weights (from five to 30 pounds), sizes and materials, including sherpa fleece for people who like things warm.

You can shop the entire sale up above, or see some of the standouts below —many of which have coupons you should click to get the discounted price listed.

A classic cotton cooling weighted blanket (77% off with coupon)
A bestselling classic, this blanket is made from a soft, breathable cotton that's fully machine-washable and available in sizes full through king. The patented air flow channels and sand-like glass beads ensure a cooling effect all night long. You can grab this in weights of 12,15, 20 and 30 pounds.
$27.60+ with coupon at Amazon (originally $119.99+)
A sherpa fleece weighted throw (70% off with coupon)
For occasions that call for more warmth, this 10-pound weighted throw is double-lined with a smooth velvety fabric on one side and a fuzzy micro-fleece on the other, both of which are completely machine-washable. Although these are intended for individual snuggling rather than partner sleeping in bed, they also are available in a 15-pound queen size in case you feel like sharing.
$27+ at Amazon with coupon (originally $89.97+)
A cooling bamboo weighted blanket (65% off with coupon)
The Luna bamboo blanket is the perfect option for hot sleepers thanks to 100% lyocell construction that promotes airflow, is antimicrobial and cool to the touch. This silky soft blanket is available in sizes full and queen and in weights of 10 or 15 pounds.
$35 with coupon at Amazon (originally $99.99)
A classic cooling cotton duvet for kids (67% off with coupon)
All of the cooling weighted comfort that you can expect from Luna's classic cotton blanket is found in this cotton blanket for kids, just in smaller sizes and a lighter weight choice of five to 10 pounds. It's available in several colors and patterns and two twin sizes.
$23.10+ with coupon at Amazon (originally $69.99)
A memory foam knee pillow (49% off)
This pillow may not be a blanket, but it is a Luna product that's on sale and intended to promote a more comfortable sleep, especially for side sleepers. Made from an adaptive and cooling memory foam, this ergonomically designed pillow is meant to evenly distribute your body's weight, reduce unnecessary pressure on your joints and keep the spine aligned while you sleep.
$17.97 at Amazon (originally $34.97)
An organic cotton duvet cover (40% off with coupon)
This machine-washable and hypoallergenic duvet cover is made from a breathable Oeko-Tex natural cotton and can slide over your weighted blanket. It's available in over 11 colors and patterns and sizes to match your blanket size.
$17.99+ with coupon at Amazon (originally $29.97+)
