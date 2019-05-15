Starting at about age 13, bedtime was a scary time for me. And it wasn’t because I had nightmares or was a teenager who wanted to be out doing cool things instead of sleeping — it was because I couldn’t fall asleep at all. Night after night, I would lie in bed staring at the ceiling, watching the minutes pass on my bright red digital clock, worrying about everything from a fight I was in with a friend to how exhausted I would be the next day.

The cycle continued into adulthood. I know I’m not alone because 1 in 3 adults don’t get enough sleep, according to the CDC. But as I learned more about insomnia, I started taking control of my sleep patterns. I banned technology from the bedroom (including that obnoxious digital clock), created a soothing bedtime routine and started going to bed at the same time every night. All of it has helped a little, depending on how strict I am with it, but one recent change has helped a surprising amount: the pajamas I wear.

When I first got my hands on a Lunya Pima Romper, I technically knew it was for sleep or lounging around, but I doubted I would use it for either of those activities. First off, it cost way more than my standard pajama getup, which was basically free — a ratty t-shirt from some event I went to years ago complete with an old pair of boxer shorts. For PJs, the Pima Romper was also so cute! I could throw a sweater over it, pair with sneakers or boots and look pretty fashion-forward with zero effort. Why would I want to waste this romper on sleep, an activity that I mostly hated because it constantly evaded me?

But when I finally gave in and tried sleeping in it, I was shocked by the results. I felt so relaxed wearing this getup in the danger zone that was my bed that something miraculous happened: I actually fell sound asleep. When I thought about why this was happening, I realized that the romper’s soft, cooling material helped me unwind. It was also nice to not have the constricting waistband from my boxer shorts digging into me all night. And, I liked the way I looked wearing it. Even the experts at the National Sleep Foundation agree: Good-looking pajamas made of nice breathable fabrics will help regulate your sleep so you can get more quality shuteye.

Slipping into the PJ romper at night has actually made me look forward to getting into bed, which any insomniac will tell you is a difficult feat. Since trying this Lunya outfit, I’ve been giving it as a gift to every troubled sleeper I know and doing way more laundry than usual because it’s the only thing I can sleep in. And on that note, it may just be time for another one.