Lupita Nyong’o went on Instagram to celebrate Beyoncé’s new song, “Brown Skin Girl,” for its praise of dark-skinned women and for a shoutout fit for a fellow queen.

The Oscar winner shared a video of herself on Friday dancing and singing along to Queen Bey’s song, whose lyrics lift up Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell:

“Pose like a trophy when Naomis walks in / She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin / Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in / Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in.”

Artists WizKid, SAINt JHN and Beyoncé’s 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, bring their voices to the track.

“Brown Skin Girl. Thank you @Beyonce for this Gift!!” Nyong’o wrote on her Instagram post.

Many people, in turn, celebrated the actress’s joyful video, in which she says with a laugh at one point, “This is the jam, y’all!”

“Your laughter is so contagious my brown skin gurl,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So pretty love that you are enjoying the song to the upmost,” wrote another.

Nyong’o has often spoken out against the long history of racial discrimination and colorism against dark-skinned black women. In a 2014 interview with Glamour, she talked about how “European standards of beauty are something that plague the entire world.”

“The Lion King: The Gift,” a Beyoncé-produced-and-curated album, was also released on Friday, the same day the new version of “The Lion King” hit movie theaters. Beyoncé voices the character of Nala in the remake of the 1994 animated classic.