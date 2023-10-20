Lupita Nyong'o Shares 'Heartbreak' After Relationship Ends Due To 'Deception'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lupita Nyong’o is speaking out about her “heartbreak” following an apparent breakup with boyfriend Selema Masekela, citing “deception” as the reason for the split.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner made a candid Instagram post that seemed to reference her relationship with Masekela, though she did not mention the TV host and sports commentator by name. She wrote that she was sharing her “personal truth” about someone she could “no longer trust.”

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she said. “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love.”

She added that she chose to “face the pain” and that she’d hoped sharing her experience would help others who are “experiencing the grip of heartbreak.”

“Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it,” she wrote.

A representative for Masekela did not immediately return a request for comment.

TV host Selema Masekela is seen at the "Vice World of Sports" premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival on April 22, 2016, in New York City. Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Nyong’o went Instagram official with Masekela in a since-deleted post on the app in December.

In May, Nyong’o posted a fun video online that showed her joyfully dancing to music as Masekela egged her on from behind the camera.

Two months later, the actor shared photos of a trip to Paris that she took with Masekela. One picture featured her and the TV host looking lovingly at each other inside fashion designer Coco Chanel’s apartment.

The “Black Panther” star received a lot of love and support from other celebrities on Instagram after Thursday’s message.

“This too shall pass,” comedian Marlon Wayans wrote in the comments below her post. “Warmest of hugs. Be kind to you as you heal.”

“We lift you up with love and sisterhood,” said filmmaker Ava DuVernay. “Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith.”