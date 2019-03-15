Lupita Nyong’o brought the terror from the big screen to the red carpet at the London premiere of Jordan Peele’s new horror masterpiece, “Us,” on Thursday night.

The Oscar-winning star donned black lipstick, the smokiest of smoky eye makeup and ― most shocking of all ― eerie red contact lenses. The look may be a nod to her character’s terrifying doppelgänger in the film, aptly named “Red.”

She paired her daring makeup with diamond-pronged earrings and a shimmering, red, black-and-gold sequined dress by the Italian street-style brand Attico.

As the actress herself said, we’re “seeing red” with this bloodthirsty look.

Nyong’o’s makeup artist, Nick Barose, told Vogue the look was inspired by the likes of performers Annie Lennox and Grace Jones, and images of the late photographer Irving Penn.

“We wanted to avoid pretty red carpet looks and be more experimental, taking wicked beauty ideas from fierce women in ’80s music videos who really played with makeup that echoed their strong powerful attitude,” Barose told the outlet.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o attends the screening of "Us" on March 14 in London.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images YES to this gorgeous gown.

Barose listed the products he used to achieve the look on Instagram.

“Us” is Nyong’o’s first foray into the horror genre. During a recent interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Nyong’o described the flick as a “nightmare from Jordan Peele’s mind.”