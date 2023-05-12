Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Stunning New Look After Shaving Her Head

Lupita Nyong’o is celebrating her new look after recently shaving her head.
The Oscar winner posted a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday, sharing in the caption that she was enjoying her latest style.
“Happy without hair!” she wrote before joking that she had applied to become a member of the Dora Milaje, the female warriors from “Black Panther” who rock shaved heads.
Nyong’o’s look garnered a lot of praise in the comments section of the post.
“So beautiful!” comedian David Alan Grier wrote.
“Show me a better shaped head. I”ll wait...” added author Elaine Welteroth.
Nyong’o has been keeping her Instagram followers up to speed on her hair journey in recent months. Last month, she posted a lighthearted video in which she grappled with the decision to cut her locs.
The actor ends the video showcasing a new haircut — but only after literally kissing her locs goodbye.
Nyong’o recently reflected on her life and accomplishments in an Instagram post celebrating her March 1 birthday. The “Black Panther” actor, who turned 40, said she was celebrating “growth and change.”
“Life is time after all, and I want to spend the rest of mine embracing change and never growing complacent, doing what I want and can and not just what I should, and learning to simply LIVE WHILE I AM LIVING,” she wrote.