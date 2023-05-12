Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Stunning New Look After Shaving Her Head

Lupita Nyong’o is celebrating her new look after recently shaving her head.

The Oscar winner posted a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday, sharing in the caption that she was enjoying her latest style.

“Happy without hair!” she wrote before joking that she had applied to become a member of the Dora Milaje, the female warriors from “Black Panther” who rock shaved heads.

Nyong’o’s look garnered a lot of praise in the comments section of the post.

“So beautiful!” comedian David Alan Grier wrote.

“Show me a better shaped head. I”ll wait...” added author Elaine Welteroth.

Nyong’o has been keeping her Instagram followers up to speed on her hair journey in recent months. Last month, she posted a lighthearted video in which she grappled with the decision to cut her locs.

The actor ends the video showcasing a new haircut — but only after literally kissing her locs goodbye.

Nyong’o recently reflected on her life and accomplishments in an Instagram post celebrating her March 1 birthday. The “Black Panther” actor, who turned 40, said she was celebrating “growth and change.”

