Entertainmenthair lupita nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Stunning New Look After Shaving Her Head

“Happy without hair!” she wrote on Instagram.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Lupita Nyong’o is celebrating her new look after recently shaving her head.

The Oscar winner posted a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday, sharing in the caption that she was enjoying her latest style.

“Happy without hair!” she wrote before joking that she had applied to become a member of the Dora Milaje, the female warriors from “Black Panther” who rock shaved heads.

Nyong’o’s look garnered a lot of praise in the comments section of the post.

“So beautiful!” comedian David Alan Grier wrote.

“Show me a better shaped head. I”ll wait...” added author Elaine Welteroth.

Nyong’o has been keeping her Instagram followers up to speed on her hair journey in recent months. Last month, she posted a lighthearted video in which she grappled with the decision to cut her locs.

The actor ends the video showcasing a new haircut — but only after literally kissing her locs goodbye.

Nyong’o recently reflected on her life and accomplishments in an Instagram post celebrating her March 1 birthday. The “Black Panther” actor, who turned 40, said she was celebrating “growth and change.”

“Life is time after all, and I want to spend the rest of mine embracing change and never growing complacent, doing what I want and can and not just what I should, and learning to simply LIVE WHILE I AM LIVING,” she wrote.

