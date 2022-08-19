Lupita Nyong'o Eats Her Way Through Sicily In Video And We're Here For It

“Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o chowed down in Sicily, sharing the tastiest moments of her Italian vacation on social media Thursday. That includes a relatable “pasta dance.” (Watch the video below.)

The Oscar winner, who appropriately titled the Instagram clip, “What I ate in Sicily,” indulged in spaghetti carbonara, risotto, sausage, gelato and more pasta, prompting her to bust out her macaroni moves.

Those wines she’s toasting look mighty inviting, too.

Buon appetito, Lupita!

Last month, the “Us” and “Twelve Years A Slave” actor shared a side-by-side photo comparison of her “summer body” and “pasta body” a week later.

“Love them both!” she wrote.